Extraordinary hexagonal hotel planned for Saudi's Neom giga-project

It has been a crazy year for Saudi Arabian architecture, but the country isn't done surprising us yet. Following the reveal of the Epicon skyscrapers recently, plans have now also been unveiled for an unusual hotel that will be nestled into the rugged desert landscape.

The project is named Siranna and will be located in a secluded spot on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline in northwest Saudi Arabia and only accessible by watercraft. It forms part of the same gigantic Neom development that includes a 170-km-long skyscraper and another big enough to fit 20 Empire State Buildings in an incredibly ambitious plan by the Saudi Arabian leadership to transform the country's economy from being mostly reliant on oil exports to tourism.

The hotel will take the form of a tower made up of eye-catching hexagonal pillars, which will incorporate greenery and create multiple terrace areas. It will host 65 hotel rooms, as well as 35 exclusive residences for the ultra-wealthy. Indeed, luxury is very much the focus for this one and the idea is to offer visitors a place to unwind. It will include a beach club, spas, and wellness facilities, as well as nature walks, horse rides and the like. There will also be multiple high-end restaurants and water-based activities.

"The destination offers uninterrupted views of the Red Sea, with its tiered design offering diverse views and perspectives," explained Neom's press release. "Emerging from the rugged coastal terrain, the hexagonal pillars are distinctive, yet complementary to the surrounding mountains and flora. Arriving via waterborne transportation to the secluded bay, guests will journey through the natural rock formations before reaching the enchanting entrance of the property.

"With a focus on fostering original thinking and relaxation, Siranna will offer visitors and residents the opportunity to escape the noise and disruptions of everyday life and surround themselves with like-minded people in an effortlessly chic setting."

We've no further details on the project yet, including its overall height and the architect responsible for the design, but expect to learn more as it progresses.

Source: Neom