Work begins on gigantic Saudi skyscraper that can fit 20 Empire States

As if the Line wasn't enough, Saudi Arabia is currently busy constructing yet another amazing skyscraper, named the Mukaab. Taking the form of a supertall cube, new information has been released that details the build progress so far and the sheer scale of the project.

The Mukaab will reach a height of 400 m (1,312 ft) in the Saudi capital Riyadh, but more impressively it will also be just as long and wide, making it so large that, according to the Saudi Government's Public Investment Fund, it could fit 20 Empire State Buildings inside of it. Additionally, Bloomberg says it will actually be the world's largest building.

Its decorative exterior is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture, while its interior will have a floorspace of around 2 million square meters (0.77 square miles). At its center will be another large twisting tower – think of it like a big box with a large twisting structure inside.

The Mukaab will also feature some kind of holographic system that will be used to depict underwater and strange otherworldly scenes inside the cube structure, which all sounds a little reminiscent of the Sphere's fancy "4D" immersive cinematic experience, but we've no further details yet.

Saudi Arabia's extraordinarily ambitious cuboid skyscraper, the Mukaab, is expected to be completed by 2030 New Murabba

Excavation work is almost complete and 10 million cubic meters [roughly 350 million cubic ft] of earth has been moved to date. The excavation process has required the daily use of roughly 250 excavators and over 400 pieces of equipment to manage all the soil, with construction workers putting in a total of around 3 million hours of labor so far. Additionally, a bridge is being constructed to allow everything to move smoothly.

"New Murabba will also construct a temporary bridge that will serve as a critical enabler, connecting the construction site by crossing King Khalid Road," explains developer New Murabba's press release. "This connection will facilitate ongoing development and pave the way for the initiation of Mukaab piling in the coming months. The bridge is expected to reduce approximately 800,000 truck movements on public roads for earthworks alone, showcasing a positive impact on the surrounding infrastructure. With around 900 workers on-site daily, work is advancing rapidly, bringing the destination closer."

Completion of the Mukaab is expected by 2030.

Source: New Murabba