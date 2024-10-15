Sphere duplicates world's largest LED display dome for Middle East venue

The team behind the Sphere, the incredible Las Vegas building that boasts bragging rights as the world's largest spherical building and hosts the world's largest LED display on its exterior, has revealed plans to create a second version in the United Arab Emirates.

The Sphere will be located on an undisclosed prominent site in Abu Dhabi. We've no word yet on its exact size, but Sphere Entertainment Co.'s press release says it will echo the scale of the 20,000 capacity original in Vegas. This has a height of 366 ft (111 m) and a width of 516 ft (157 m), while its record-breaking LED display consists of roughly 1.2 million LED pucks, with each puck in turn containing 48 individual LED diodes.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment Co. a franchise fee for the right to build the venue and will also handle construction costs, with Sphere Entertainment Co. providing expertise. The project is the next step in a larger plan to bring the Sphere to multiple countries around the world.

"The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today's announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal," says James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment Co. "Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city."

The current Las Vegas Sphere's interior features an immersive display that wraps around the audience and so-called "4D" tech that allows audience members to feel a breeze, a change in temperature and even experience smells Sphere Entertainment

Since its opening, the Vegas Sphere has been host to multiple shows and events, including a number of immersive U2 concerts. Alongside its headline-grabbing LED exterior, the interior is packed with high-tech audio and visual equipment, plus a haptic system and environmental effects that allow audiences to feel a breeze, a change in temperature, and even experience smells.

This new Abu Dhabi Sphere follows an aborted attempt to bring the spherical venue to London, which was cancelled by London Mayor Sadiq Khan following concerns about light pollution and disruption for locals. We've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

Source: Sphere Entertainment Co.