Spherical music venue to boast world's largest LED screen

Taking the form of a large orb rising out of the ground, MSG Sphere London is an ambitious new music and entertainment venue slated for the UK capital. The building will boast an immersive interior with what its organizers call the world's largest LED screen, as well as an eye-catching exterior with a programmable system of LEDs.

MSG Sphere London is designed by Madison Square Garden's MSG Entertainment division, with stadium expert Populous also involved. The building will be very similar to Las Vegas' own MSG Sphere and it will reach a maximum height of 90 m (295 ft) – almost the height of Big Ben – and a diameter of 120 m (393 ft). There will also be some smaller secondary buildings too.

The sphere's exterior will consist of stainless steel facade panels with embedded programmable LEDs that will be used to display content related to the performances taking place inside, as well as advertisements. That massive LED screen inside will be used to provide an immersive experience for guests. While we've no word on finer technical details on the screen itself at this early stage, we do know it will be coupled with high-end audio and haptic systems.

MSG Sphere London's interior will have a capacity of up to 21,500, mixed seating and standing spaces, and will be designed to offer an immersive experience for visitors MSG Entertainment

"The interior of the main venue would include cutting-edge technologies such as the largest and highest resolution LED screen in the world, an adaptive acoustics system that delivers crystal-clear audio to every guest, a haptic system that will convey bass so the audience can "feel" the experience and wireless connectivity that delivers 25 megabits per second for every guest," said the MSG Sphere London website. "In addition to the main venue, the plans for MSG Sphere feature a smaller music club/nightclub, retail space, a café and restaurants, and attractively landscaped publicly-accessible outdoor spaces, including an urban square, park space, nature play space for children, seating areas and an outdoor gym."

The project will get some of its required power from renewable sources and will feature a green roof. Water use will also be minimized where possible. It's slated to receive the BREEAM Very Good green building rating.

MSG Sphere London was recently given a thumbs-up by local planners so construction looks likely to start soon. However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan still has the last word and he did step in and put a stop to the similarly ambitious Foster + Partners-designed Tulip and Heatherwick Studio's Garden Bridge, so it's not a done deal yet.

Source: MSG Sphere London