Etiido Uko

Etiido is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over eight years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in manufacturing, robotics, fluid control, material science, and aerospace. His work spans content creation for industry leaders across multiple sectors, including Autodesk, Siemens, Xometry, Telus, and Coca-Cola. When he is not writing or keeping up with the latest innovations, you can find him exploring lands unknown.