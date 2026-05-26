Addition of electricity drastically lowers carbon footprint of cement production

Cement has been a vital building block (pun intended) in constructing civilization. However, its manufacturing process has also made it a wrecking ball on the environment, with a carbon footprint that rivals that of the aviation industry. Scientists from the University of British Columbia have devised a method that dramatically cuts cement’s carbon footprint using electricity.

Their process, outlined in ACS Energy Letters, significantly lowers the extreme heating requirements of cement manufacturing by incorporating a preheating electrochemical conversion step. Their approach also utilizes recycled cement and concrete to achieve an even lower carbon footprint.

Cement is one of the world’s most widely used industrial materials. Humanity produces roughly 4 billion tons of it every year, mixing the fine powder with water, sand, and aggregates like gravel to create concrete and mortar used in buildings, bridges, roads, tunnels, dams, and countless other forms of infrastructure. In fact, much of modern civilization is quite literally built on it.

Cement’s ubiquity stems from the remarkable durability and compressive strength it provides to structures, allowing them to last for decades or even centuries. Unfortunately, the material also sits at the center of one of the planet’s biggest industrial climate problems. Cement production is estimated to account for roughly 8% of global CO₂ emissions, more than the entire aviation industry.

The bulk of the problem lies not with the finished cement itself but with its manufacturing process.

Modern cement production begins primarily with limestone (calcium carbonate, CaCO₃) and silica-rich minerals such as clay or sand. These raw materials are fed into giant rotary kilns and heated to temperatures approaching 2600 °F (1450 °C), partially melting and chemically transforming the mixture into hardened nodules known as clinker: the intermediate material later ground into the fine powder we recognize as cement. Clinker consists predominantly of calcium silicate minerals known as alite and belite, compounds largely responsible for cement’s strength and hardening behavior.

A sample of clinker drawn from a kiln 凰兰时罗/C.C. 4.0

Now, this process has a two-fold problem that generates emissions in two separate ways.

First, maintaining kiln temperatures hot enough to partially melt rock requires enormous amounts of energy, traditionally supplied by burning coal, petroleum coke, or natural gas. Cement kilns are among the most energy-intensive industrial systems on Earth.

Second, and more importantly, the chemistry itself directly releases carbon dioxide. As limestone is heated, it undergoes thermal decomposition in a reaction known as calcination, breaking apart into calcium oxide and CO₂ gas. This process means a significant portion of cement emissions is fundamentally embedded in the manufacturing chemistry itself, making the industry particularly difficult to decarbonize even if renewable electricity is used.

To mitigate these issues, the researchers turned to a different approach: electrochemistry.

Instead of relying almost entirely on giant fossil-fuel-heated kilns to drive cement-forming reactions, the team developed a continuous electrochemical reactor capable of converting limestone and silica into calcium silicate hydrate using electricity. The researchers refer to the material as electrochemically synthesized calcium silicate hydrate, or eCSH.

The new process changes the pathway by which clinker minerals form. Instead of using extreme heat to produce clinker, electrical energy drives ion transport and chemical reactions within the reactor, assembling the precursor material, eCSH, under significantly milder conditions, before a subsequent heating stage converts it into belite-rich clinker.

“Our team was motivated to address cement production emissions at the source,” said Curtis Berlinguette, co-author of the study. “We used electricity and recycled cement to make precursors that formed a type of cement called belite at lower temperatures than were previously known.”

Crucially, the initial electrochemical conversion itself occurred at just 140 °F (60 °C), dramatically lower than the temperatures required in conventional cement manufacturing. The second heating performs the final conversion at 1200 °F (650 °C).

While this is still hot by ordinary standards, it is well below the roughly 2200 °F (1200 °C) temperatures typically required to form belite using conventional methods, and far below the 2600 °F (1450 °C) temperatures used in ordinary Portland cement clinker production.

That is an enormous reduction in industrial thermal demand. Lower reaction temperatures mean less fuel consumption, lower operating costs, reduced furnace stress, and a manufacturing process that becomes far easier to electrify using renewable energy sources.

According to the researchers, the new approach reduced overall thermal energy demand by roughly 70% compared to conventional cement production.

The researchers also demonstrated another potentially significant advantage: the ability to produce eCSH using waste cement recovered from demolished concrete rather than freshly mined limestone. This ability means that old cement materials could theoretically become feedstock for new low-carbon cement production, opening the door to a more circular manufacturing cycle for one of the world’s most widely consumed industrial materials.

Waste concrete could be recycled in the new process Depositphotos

Using recycled cement feedstock produced the study’s most dramatic emissions numbers. The researchers estimated that the process emitted only about 20 kg (44 lb) of CO₂ per ton of belite-rich clinker produced, compared to roughly 800 kg (1,764 lb) of CO₂ per ton during conventional ordinary Portland cement production, a reduction of nearly 98%.

As yet another benefit, the electrochemical reactions also generated hydrogen gas as a byproduct. According to the researchers, the hydrogen could potentially be burned to supply the thermal energy required for the second kiln stage, further reducing or even eliminating the need for fossil fuels during production.

While the resulting belite-rich cement may not replace every type of cement used today, it could prove particularly useful in massive infrastructure projects such as dams, where belite-based formulations are valued for generating less heat during curing, reducing the risk of internal cracking in enormous concrete pours.

And while the technology remains at the research stage, the work presents one of the more credible pathways yet proposed for dramatically reducing the environmental footprint of one of humanity’s most essential and most polluting industrial materials.

The paper’s authors are co-founders of a company commercializing the technology. Their institution, the University of British Columbia, has filed an international patent application on the process.

Source: American Chemical Society

