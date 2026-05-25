Penguin-inspired material can switch between heating and cooling modes

You know that frustration after you gear up for a snowy day, only to have to take it all off in a heated office? Well, penguins don't. Come sweltering heat or frigid cold, they just chill. Inspired by these clumsy masters of thermal management, scientists have created a material that can passively switch between heating and cooling modes.

The material – developed by a joint team of researchers from Harbin Institute of Technology, Henan Normal University, and Suzhou Laboratory – can absorb sunlight to heat up, reflect sunlight to stay cool, and even block or transmit microwaves depending on temperature. It also repels ice and water.

Earth’s tilt and orbit create seasons with wildly shifting temperatures. Some regions can swing from blistering summer heat to deep winter freezes within the same year. To stay comfortable in these extremes, we’ve engineered countless thermal management technologies. On the passive side of things, we use specialized coatings and materials on vehicles and infrastructure to either absorb heat or keep it out.

The problem, as we've established, is that the temperatures don't stay the same, and materials are usually good at either one thing or the other. A surface that is excellent at rejecting heat in summer may become horribly wasteful in winter, reflecting away useful solar warmth.

As if the thermal issues were not enough, modern technology has made things even messier. We now coexist with antennas, wireless communications systems, radar equipment, sensors, satellites, drones, and increasingly crowded electromagnetic environments.

Unfortunately, thermal management and electromagnetic control sort of cancel each other out. Cooling materials are usually designed to reflect sunlight and avoid absorbing energy. Microwave shielding materials, on the other hand, often rely on electrical conductivity and strong electromagnetic interactions – properties that can also increase heat absorption.

Trying to combine both capabilities into one material system without compromising either has been extremely difficult. Engineers have developed excellent thermal coatings that can either heat or cool. They have also created excellent electromagnetic shielding materials. But a material that can dynamically switch between heating and cooling while simultaneously changing how it interacts with microwaves has remained the stuff of science fiction. Until now.

The researchers created a “Janus” film, named after a two-faced god in Roman mythology, that does exactly this. At the heart of the design is a material called vanadium dioxide (VO₂), a rather strange compound famous for its split personality.

At lower temperatures, VO₂ behaves like an insulator. When it's heated to around 68 °C (154 °F), however, it abruptly switches to a much more conductive, metal-like state. That transition causes its electrical resistance to plummet by roughly four orders of magnitude, about a 10,000-fold change. This dramatic switch is what allows the film to manipulate microwaves dynamically.

To build the material, the researchers embedded VO₂ into microscopic fiber-like structures within a flexible polymer layer. One side of the film acts as the “heating” side. It strongly absorbs sunlight, about 94.5% of incoming solar energy, allowing the material to warm under illumination rapidly.

In laboratory tests, the surface reached temperatures of around 73 °C (163 °F), roughly 52 °C above ambient. Outdoor testing pushed temperatures even higher, to around 87 °C (188 °F). As the VO₂ heats and transitions into its conductive state, those embedded microscopic structures begin forming conductive pathways throughout the material, fundamentally changing how the film interacts with microwaves.

At room temperature, microwave signals largely pass through the film with minimal loss. Once heated, however, the material effectively flips modes and begins to strongly absorb and reflect microwaves instead. The researchers demonstrated broadband microwave modulation over the 8.2 to 40 GHz frequency range, spanning several important radar and communications bands.

In the X-band, commonly used in radar and satellite communications systems, the effect became particularly dramatic. Microwave transmission dropped from 83.6% to just 0.06% after heating, while shielding effectiveness exceeded 30 dB, well above practical electromagnetic interference-blocking thresholds. To make the behavior easier to visualize, the researchers demonstrated a Bluetooth connection operating normally at low temperatures before being cut off after heating the material.

All that is only one side of the film.

The opposite face is engineered for the exact opposite purpose: cooling. This cooling layer uses silica particles and a porous structure to scatter and reflect sunlight while simultaneously emitting thermal energy extremely efficiently in the mid-infrared spectrum, the region through which heat can escape into the sky.

The cooling side reflects over 90% of incoming sunlight while achieving a mid-infrared emissivity of 97.1%. In outdoor testing, it maintained temperatures roughly 4–12 °C below ambient conditions. So the same sheet can effectively behave like a solar heater on one side and a radiative cooling system on the other.

The penguin inspiration comes from how the animals manage heat using layered structures, directional insulation, waterproofing, and environmental adaptation. Penguins are essentially masters of thermal management engineering wrapped in feathers. The film also borrows another useful penguin trait: water resistance.

Both sides of the material are superhydrophobic, meaning water beads up and rolls off the surface instead of spreading across it. In addition to keeping the surface clean, this characteristic provides the film with anti-icing and de-icing capabilities.

During testing, freezing was delayed by up to 812 seconds. Even under relatively weak sunlight and temperatures around -6 °C (21 °F), accumulated ice melted within roughly 17.4 minutes.

Thermal management materials already exist, so do microwave shielding materials, radiative cooling coatings, and anti-icing surfaces. But integrating all those capabilities into a single adaptive material without relying on motors, active mechanical systems, or complicated electronics is what makes the project immensely interesting.

Buildings, for example, could potentially use one side of the film during colder seasons to absorb solar heat, then switch orientations during hotter periods to reduce cooling loads. The researchers estimate annual energy savings of around 38.9 MJ per square meter, equivalent to roughly 11 kWh.

Vehicles and aircraft could use adaptive thermal skins that dynamically regulate both temperature and electromagnetic signatures. Outdoor electronics enclosures could potentially allow wireless communication under some conditions while blocking interference under others.

Also, while the researchers do not explicitly position the material as stealth technology, it is difficult to ignore the obvious military and aerospace implications of a surface that can dynamically alter its microwave behavior across broad frequency ranges.

For now, the project is still in the laboratory stage. The team says future work will focus on long-term outdoor durability testing, improving large-scale manufacturability, and optimizing real-world deployment.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

