New 3D printing tech is set to give robots human-like muscles

The day is coming when you may walk past a robot and have no idea it was a robot. Over years of engineering, we've given robots skeletons, brains, senses, and even a nervous system. Muscles have proven particularly complex (not that the other things were easy).

Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have developed a method for 3D-printing artificial muscle-like filaments whose movement is effectively programmed directly into the material.

Their work seems to be the closest to human-like muscles that robot muscle systems have gotten. Before we continue, you don't have to worry about competing for gym space during the robot uprising. It's not that type of muscle … yet. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, why bother giving robot muscles in the first place?

The thing is, the natural world requires flexibility. Everything from trees to octopuses bends and twists. We’ve also built a human world that demands this same adaptability. Infrastructures, clothing, tools, and even social interaction were all designed around the mechanics of soft biological bodies.

Flexibility aside, interacting with our world is one reason robotics engineers keep trying to make machines more human-like, equipping them with vision systems (eyes), microphones (ears), speakers (mouths), touch sensors, and many other systems.

These systems have been tremendously functional and effective. Muscles, however, have been difficult to replicate. For humans, muscles are just another thing we overlook. You think of moving your arm, and suddenly it levitates as though by magic. Except it isn’t magic. It’s an absurdly sophisticated biological actuation system. The same muscles that can gently guide a paintbrush across a canvas can also kick down doors, throw axes, perform ballet, or catch falling glassware before it hits the floor.

That level of control is astonishing from an engineering perspective.

Traditional robots already move extremely well using electric motors, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems. However, these systems are usually rigid, mechanically complex, and not particularly graceful. Truly fluid, organic movement has remained much harder to reproduce.

In fact, researchers have actually developed soft robotic muscles before. Pneumatic artificial muscles, for example, use compressed air to create smooth, biological-like motion. Other systems use heat-sensitive metals, electrically responsive polymers, magnetic materials, or cable-driven tendon systems inspired by the human body itself. Many of these are remarkably effective.

The problem is the tradeoffs.

These systems typically require bulky external compressors, plumbing, or heavy support systems. Others need extremely high voltages, generate excessive heat, move slowly, or are difficult to manufacture into complex shapes. In many cases, the “muscle” itself is only one part of a much larger mechanical system.

The researchers may have found a more elegant approach. Instead of building robots with separate motors and moving mechanisms, the team developed a method for 3D-printing artificial, muscle-like filaments whose movement is effectively programmed directly into the material.

A closer look at one of the muscle lattices Lewis Lab / Harvard SEAS

Their system combines two types of soft materials: an “active” liquid crystal elastomer that changes shape when heated, and a passive elastomer that resists deformation. By printing both materials side-by-side through a rotating nozzle, the researchers can precisely control how different parts of the filament will behave later.

The active material contracts along a preferred molecular direction when heated. Since the passive material resists this contraction, the mismatch forces the filament to bend, curl, twist, or coil. Rotating the nozzle during printing adds another layer of control by writing helical molecular alignment patterns directly into the structure.

A single filament can be programmed to straighten, spiral, tighten, shrink, or expand depending on how its internal materials are arranged, without gears, rigid joints, or post-assembly mechanical systems.

The team demonstrated this by printing soft lattices and wavy filaments that deform in dramatically different ways under heat. Some structures expanded when heated, while others contracted. In one demonstration, flat lattices transformed into dome-like shapes. In another, the researchers created soft grippers capable of lowering onto objects, tightening around them, lifting them, and later releasing them.

3D-Printed, Muscle-Like Materials That Twist and Coil on Demand

The researchers say the technology could eventually enable adaptive soft robotic grippers, active filters, biomedical devices, temperature-responsive structures, and shape-morphing robotic systems. Because the approach is compatible with 3D printing, it also opens the door to highly customizable architectures that would be difficult to build with conventional actuators.

There are still major limitations, though. The system currently relies on heat for activation, meaning response times and energy efficiency remain challenges. The structures are also still experimental and nowhere near ready to replace traditional robotic actuators in high-power applications.

Source: Harvard University

