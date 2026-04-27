© 2026 New Atlas
Robotics

Amazingly lifelike robofish is made for maintenance-free aquariums

By Ben Coxworth
April 27, 2026
Amazingly lifelike robofish is made for maintenance-free aquariums
The Soft-Bodied Bionic Arowana sells for about $5,000
The Soft-Bodied Bionic Arowana sells for about $5,000
View 3 Images
The Bionic Arowana is available in standard color choices of gold or red, although custom colors can also be requested – as can custom fish species
1/3
The Bionic Arowana is available in standard color choices of gold or red, although custom colors can also be requested – as can custom fish species
An actual non-robotic arowana, for reference
2/3
An actual non-robotic arowana, for reference
The Soft-Bodied Bionic Arowana sells for about $5,000
3/3
The Soft-Bodied Bionic Arowana sells for about $5,000
View gallery - 3 images

An aquarium can really add a touch of class to a home or business, particularly if it's got some fancy fish in it – but such fish can be very hard to keep. So, why not just buy a weirdly lifelike "robofish" like this one, that needs nothing more than a daily battery-charge?

Known officially as the Intelligent Soft-Bodied Bionic Arowana, the device is made by Chinese company FullDepth – a firm that specializes more in things like underwater ROVs (remotely operated vehicles).

And yes, it is indeed a robotic version of an arowana.

The Bionic Arowana is available in standard color choices of gold or red, although custom colors can also be requested – as can custom fish species
The Bionic Arowana is available in standard color choices of gold or red, although custom colors can also be requested – as can custom fish species

Found mainly in the Amazon, these freshwater fish are prized amongst experienced aquarists, but they're quite challenging to keep in captivity. Among other things, they require live food, very clean water kept at precise parameters, and a large tank due to the fact that the fish themselves grow to be up to 4 feet long (122 cm).

An actual non-robotic arowana, for reference
An actual non-robotic arowana, for reference

Introduced in China this March, the Bionic Arowana is 69 cm long by 20 cm tall (2.26 ft by 7.87 in), it weighs 3.8 kg (8.4 lb), and it can swim in a very arowana-like fashion at a top speed of 1.1 mph (1.9 km/h). One charge of its lithium battery is claimed to be good for up to 12 hours of swimtime.

According to FullDepth, the robot "integrates fish neuro-drive models with AI algorithms, equipped with high-precision attitude control, to realistically simulate an arowana's swimming behavior." As you can see in the following video, the result is pretty convincing.

Bionic Arowana

The Bionic Arowana swims around its enclosure autonomously by default, and it can also be steered by wireless remote control – although the latter would only work at quite a shallow depth. Speaking of which, the robot has an operational maximum depth rating of 20 meters (66 ft).

A representative from the company tells us that they haven't officially sold any Bionic Arowanas outside of China yet, and that the final retail price has yet to be finalized, although it's planned to be around US$5,000 a unit.

Keep in mind, though, certain types of real arowanas can cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars!

Source: FullDepth

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

RoboticsFishBiomimicry
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The "legged metamachine" in its quadruped configuration
Robotics
AI-evolved adaptable robot is almost impossible to destroy
It took nature millions of years to create intelligent, adaptive species. Researchers at Northwestern University are using AI to evolve robots in minutes. The result is a robot that is agile, highly adaptive, and technically indestructible.
The soft robotic wing has been designed to mimic the current-sensing abilities of birds and fish
Robotics
Fish-like robotic fin lets underwater robots glide through turbulence
If someone asked you to move like a robot and you responded with the fluid art of ballet, your audience would be baffled, yet technically, you would be right. Robots are famous for their characteristic rigid movement, which is useful in some applications but can hinder adaptability. Now, researchers have developed a robotic wing that moves like no other.
The technology was demonstrated in this flapping-wing robotic crane
Robotics
Soft-bodied origami robot moves without motors or gears
"Ancient Japanese Art Brings Spineless Robot To Life!" Sounds very much like a movie summary. In reality, it describes the recent work of engineers who have created a robot that moves without a single motor, using the principles of origami instead.
The Technical University of Darmstadt's go-anywhere Athena robot
Robotics
Versatile robot uses tracked flippers to traverse varying terrain
Disaster sites vary as widely as rescue missions. Using robotics often requires multiple robots to survey, climb, lift, or manipulate objects. Athena unites all these capabilities in a single, rugged, autonomous platform built for search and rescue.
Gugusse et l'Automate is thought to be the very first movie to feature a robot
Robotics
Watch: World's first robot movie found after more than a century
A piece of techno-cinematic history has emerged as the US Library of Congress releases the restored video of the oldest film to feature a "robot." Dating from 1897, the silent film Gugusse et l'Automate by George Méliès was thought lost until recently.
The robotic dog used in the study was a Unitree Go2 model
Robotics
Speak! Robot guide dogs converse with their owners
Since the early 1900s, dogs have helped people who are blind to navigate their world. Now, in a very 21st century twist, seeing-eye dogs have gone robotic and added a skill that not even the most well-trained canine could pull off: conversation.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!