5-in-1 miniature surgical robot is the size of a seed

Picture a surgical robot that can move, cut tissue, release drugs, grip and store samples, and wirelessly generate heat. You most likely didn't imagine a robot that can fit in your hands. Yet, scientists have created a 5-in-1 robot that fits right on your fingertip!

Measuring just 4.4 mm (0.17 in) long, the ultra-tiny robot developed at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore can crawl across soft tissues, cut biological material, release drugs, collect tissue samples, and even generate therapeutic heat on demand. Most remarkably, it can switch between these five functions in less than a second, all without wires, onboard electronics, or batteries.

The robot is a recent development in the rapidly growing field of magnetic medical robotics , where researchers use external magnetic fields to guide miniature devices through the body. These systems are widely considered a potential future alternative to some forms of minimally invasive surgery, possibly enabling procedures in hard-to-reach locations without large incisions or bulky surgical instruments.

One limitation of this field is that most magnetic microrobots are specialists. One robot may be designed to transport drugs, while another is a tissue collection expert. Combining multiple capabilities into a single device has proven quite difficult because magnetic fields tend to affect an entire robot all at once. When one section moves, the rest often moves with it.

This is the problem that the NTU team says it has solved after seven years of work.

Assoc. Prof. Lum Guo Zhan (right) and PhD student Nicholas Yong Wei Foo (left), who is holding the surgical robot with a pair of tweezers Nanyang Technological University

“Most magnetic robots like this can perform only one or two functions. Our latest invention can now do five, and our long-term goal is for doctors to use these mini robots in the body, navigate them to a targeted location, and use them to perform treatments,” says Lum Guo Zhan, team leader and soft miniature robotics pioneer.

At the heart of their robot is a reprogrammable magnetic module that can be magnetized, demagnetized, and remagnetized in different directions. Each magnetic orientation effectively unlocks a different operating mode, such as moving or cutting.

The researchers also engineered different regions of the robot to respond differently to the same magnetic field. Rather than behaving as a single magnet, individual sections can be selectively activated while the rest remain unchanged. This level of independent control is one of the key technical advances behind the project.

The robot itself is constructed from soft silicone-based materials commonly used in soft robotics, including PDMS and Ecoflex. Embedded throughout these materials are microscopic magnetic particles roughly 5 micrometers in size. By carefully controlling how those particles are arranged and magnetized, the researchers can remotely manipulate the robot using relatively weak magnetic fields generated by external coils.

The result is a tiny, potentially powerful Swiss Army Knife of a robot.

Meet the new "5-in-1" surgical microrobot

Now, its abilities. In cutting mode, the device can deploy a tiny blade that cuts through biological tissue. For biopsy mode, a gripper captures and stores tissue samples for later analysis, potentially allowing doctors to perform biopsies in difficult-to-access locations. The drug-delivery mode sees the robot release preloaded drugs at very precise locations in the body.

In the fourth heating mode, the robot generates localized heat when exposed to a high-frequency alternating magnetic field. This heating capability could eventually support magnetic hyperthermia treatments, an experimental cancer therapy that uses heat to damage or destroy tumors while minimizing harm to surrounding tissue.

The robot's fifth and final function is arguably its most important: movement. Movement is another area in which the technology differs from that of many existing miniature robots. Most magnetic microrobots operate with five degrees of freedom, allowing movement along three axes and rotation in two directions. The NTU robot introduces a sixth degree of freedom through rolling motion, allowing it to rotate around its own longitudinal axis. That additional maneuverability could prove useful when navigating the narrow, irregular, and often slippery environments found inside the human body.

Unlike some recent soft robotic concepts that resemble blobs of slime or liquid droplets, the NTU design maintains a solid but flexible structure. The researchers say this makes it more robust and potentially easier to retrieve after a procedure, an important consideration for any future clinical use.

To evaluate its capabilities, the team tested the robot on gelatin-based tissue models and chicken liver. During laboratory experiments, it successfully cut tissue, dispensed drug-representing particles, collected tissue samples, and generated localized heating.

The researchers also examined the biocompatibility of the robot's materials using cultured human skin cells. More than 99% of cells remained viable after exposure, suggesting the materials were largely non-toxic under laboratory conditions.

Now for the reality check. The technology is currently far from clinical deployment. Today's prototype operates inside a laboratory using external magnetic coil systems rather than inside living patients. It is also not autonomous. Doctors would ultimately have to guide and control the robot rather than allowing it to roam through the body independently. However, that sounds more like a pro than a con.

Regardless, the project could prove fantastic for minimally invasive medicine. Instead of inserting multiple instruments through surgical openings or catheters, future physicians may be able to deploy a single miniature robotic platform capable of diagnosis, treatment, sampling, and therapy in one procedure.

As if the 5-in-1 tag weren't impressive enough, the team is currently exploring how future versions could be integrated with imaging technologies, sensing systems, and clinically realistic artificial organ models that more closely mimic the physical behavior of human tissues. They are also collaborating with surgeons to understand how mini robotic systems could eventually fit into real clinical workflows.

Source: Nanyang Technological University

