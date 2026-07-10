© 2026 New Atlas
Robotics

Teleoperated humanoid robots complete first-ever live surgery

By Omar Kardoudi
July 10, 2026
Teleoperated humanoid robots complete first-ever live surgery
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
View 4 Images
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
1/4
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
In one surgery, a humanoid robot and a human surgeon acting as an assistant successfully performed a gallbladder removal
2/4
In one surgery, a humanoid robot and a human surgeon acting as an assistant successfully performed a gallbladder removal
Dr. Ryan Broderick controls a robot during a gallbladder removal procedure
3/4
Dr. Ryan Broderick controls a robot during a gallbladder removal procedure
Teleoperation system for the surgical humanoid platform
4/4
Teleoperation system for the surgical humanoid platform
View gallery - 4 images

Surgeons at UC San Diego just handed the scalpel to two humanoid robots, who went on to complete live surgical procedures for the first time in history. This milestone moves beyond the fixed robotic arms found in operating rooms today and hints at an operating room of the future where humans and humanoids work side by side.

Humanoid robots are already showing up in factories, warehouses, and even on battlefields, precisely because their human-like shape lets them operate in spaces built for people without any redesign. A Morgan Stanley report from late June projects that China, the current leader in the field, will produce 446,000 humanoid units annually by 2030, with full-size humanoids growing from 30% market share in 2026 to 70% by 2028.

UC San Diego's team wants to bring that same flexibility into the operating room. In one procedure, a humanoid robot and a human surgeon acting as an assistant completed a cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal). In a second, two humanoid robots worked together and finished the operation solo.

In one surgery, a humanoid robot and a human surgeon acting as an assistant successfully performed a gallbladder removal
In one surgery, a humanoid robot and a human surgeon acting as an assistant successfully performed a gallbladder removal

The trials, described in a paper published in Nature, were carried out on large non-primate mammals, but the achievement matters because it moves the technology from concept to something that has demonstrably handled real surgical tasks.

The researchers say their real target is the growing shortage of surgeons and the surgical backlogs it creates, especially in rural areas or regions far from major hospitals. Traditional surgical robots address none of that: they're bulky, expensive, and typically require rebuilding the operating room around them.

A conventional robotic system weighs around 800 kg (1,764 lb) and needs significant space. The humanoid system used here, nicknamed Surgie, looks to have started life as a Unitree G1, and stands just 1.5 m (about 5 ft) tall and weighs only 27 kg (60 lb) – compact enough to wheel into a small clinic or a field hospital.

"It's a fraction of the cost, and it takes a fraction of the space in an operating room," says Dr. Shanglei Liu, assistant professor of surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine and one of the study's lead authors, who personally operated one of the robots during the trials. "So it’s easy to deploy, anywhere from rural areas to the battlefield and even to space."

Dr. Ryan Broderick controls a robot during a gallbladder removal procedure
Dr. Ryan Broderick controls a robot during a gallbladder removal procedure

The surgeons control the robots remotely, using standard surgical tools fitted with adapters so the robotic hands can grip and maneuver them properly. Testing moved through stages: lab simulations, animal trials, and finally live surgery. The results are promising but not flawless – the robots needed recalibration mid-procedure, operations took longer than usual, and latency (the lag between a surgeon's hand movement and the robot's response) remains a challenge for any remote-controlled surgery.

That said, today's routine surgical robots also started out slow and clumsy. "This achievement reflects the power of bringing engineers and surgeon innovators together to solve meaningful clinical problems at our world-class training and research lab," says Dr. Ryan Broderick, interim director of UC San Diego's Center for the Future of Surgery.

The team envisions humanoids eventually doing more than assisting in surgery: fetching instruments, tidying the room, or working alongside human staff as full team members.

"Many communities struggle with adequate staffing on the surgical team, which means patients are not being treated," says Dr. Michael Yip, a UC San Diego engineering professor and co-author. "Our goal is an operating theater of the future, where humanoid robots and humans work side by side as an integrated team to deliver procedures to those in need, both in traditional hospital settings as well as in non-traditional, field medicine scenarios."

A short video of the project has been posted to the YouTube channel of UC San Diego's Advanced Robotics and Controls Lab, which we'll link to rather than embed as it contains graphic imagery of surgery.

Source: UC San Diego

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

RoboticsRobotsHumanoidSurgical robotSurgeryTele-operationUC San Diego
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The wheels of this prototype Mars rover are inspired by the swimming motion of the sandfish lizard
Robotics
Lizard-inspired wiggly wheels let Mars rover swim through sand
The sandfish lizard moves very efficiently through the sand, and not surprisingly, it doesn't use wheels to do so. Scientists have now copied the reptile's swimming motion in an experimental Mars rover that outperforms others in sandy soil.
Even though it's just 4.4 mm long, the robot can move, cut biological tissues, release drugs, grip and store tissue samples, or generate heat remotely within the body
Robotics
Swiss Army knife-like surgical robot fits on your fingertip
Picture a surgical robot that can move, cut tissue, release drugs, grip and store samples, and generate heat. You most likely didn't imagine a robot that can fit in your hands. Yet, scientists have created a 5-in-1 robot that fits on your fingertip!
Devil in the detail: Hyper-reactive robot shows that this technology has moved to another level
Robotics
Watch: Sony's insane autonomous robot shows off 'superhuman' skills
Flying under the radar of robot hype, Sony AI's Ace has shown off its rapid-speed learning abilities that are seriously remarkable, displaying powerful split-second decision-making while taking on some of the best table tennis players – and winning.
Isaac 1 demoing its laundry folding skills at a promo event in June 2026
Robotics
$8,000 robot is ready to take over all laundry and bed-making duties
Weave Robotics announced its first laundry folding robot just months ago, and it already has a new product on offer. The new Isaac 1 robot also folds clothes – but it can also tidy up your living room and make the bed. It looks cuter, too.
The technology was demonstrated in this flapping-wing robotic crane
Robotics
Soft-bodied origami robot moves without motors or gears
"Ancient Japanese Art Brings Spineless Robot To Life!" Sounds very much like a movie summary. In reality, it describes the recent work of engineers who have created a robot that moves without a single motor, using the principles of origami instead.
A Harvard 3D printer produces a lattice of active and passive artificial muscle filaments
Robotics
New 3D printing tech is set to give robots human-like muscles
The day is coming when you may walk past a robot and not know it was a robot. Engineering has given robots skeletons, brains, and senses. Muscles, however, have remained elusive. Researchers have developed a new muscle system involving 3D printing.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!