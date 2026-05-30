Small, flat, rooftop satellite antennas could replace big, bulky, costly dishes

"Ground Control to Major Tom," the evergreen lyrics to David Bowie’s 70s hit, Space Oddity. What’s odd is that, despite huge advances in satellites themselves, much of the physical infrastructure connecting those spacecraft to Earth still relies on large mechanically steered dishes, a model increasingly strained by the rise of massive low-Earth-orbit constellations.

Engineers at the University of California, San Diego may have developed a different way to connect satellites to Earth, replacing large mechanical dishes with networks of smaller, flat antennas distributed across rooftops, telecom towers, and other buildings. Their system, called ArrayLink, could dramatically increase satellite data capacity while making ground stations cheaper, easier to deploy, and far more scalable.

Satellite communication has quietly become one of the most critical infrastructures of modern civilization. Far more critical than you probably think. Beyond satellite internet, these systems underpin GPS navigation, financial transactions, weather forecasting, military communications, emergency response, aviation, shipping, remote healthcare, and Earth observation.

Over the past decade alone, the number of active satellites in orbit has exploded from a few thousand to many thousands more, with tens of thousands expected in the coming years. Modern satellites are also vastly more capable than their predecessors.

While communications satellites from the 1970s often weighed several tons and handled comparatively tiny amounts of data, many modern LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites are compact, software-defined systems capable of delivering high-speed broadband, direct-to-phone connectivity, and real-time imaging.

Although the satellite industry has already embraced cloud-based ground-station networks, software-defined radios, and electronically steerable systems, high-gain feeder links still heavily depend on large parabolic dishes. Electronically steered phased arrays can, in principle, replace them, but matching dish-class performance remains prohibitively expensive to deploy at scale. This is the specific problem ArrayLink is designed to solve.

“The fundamental bottleneck in scaling satellite connectivity today is not in space; it is on the ground,” says Dinesh Bharadia, senior author of a paper on the research, which was presented at IEEE INFOCOM 2026.

Every bit of data transmitted by a satellite must eventually pass through a ground station before reaching the wider internet. Today, most of these stations still rely on large parabolic dishes, some over 1.8 m (6 ft) wide. These dishes are powerful but also inflexible. Each dish can track only one satellite at a time and must physically rotate to follow fast-moving LEO satellites streaking across the sky at roughly 17,000 mph (28,000 km/h).

This gap creates a serious bottleneck.

The researchers note that some existing satellite dishes rotate at just 2 to 5 degrees per second, meaning transitions between satellites can take several seconds or even close to a minute. During those transitions, the ground station is temporarily unavailable.

To solve the problem, the team turned to phased arrays, flat electronic antennas that steer radio beams without moving parts. Phased arrays already exist in technologies like Starlink user terminals, military radar systems, and advanced 5G infrastructure. However, building one large enough to match the gain of a massive satellite dish would require tens of thousands of antenna elements, making it prohibitively expensive and complex.

Instead of building one giant phased array, the researchers used many smaller, commercially available phased-array panels and coordinated them as a distributed system.

Rohith Reddy Vennam (left) and Assoc. Prof. Dinesh Bharadia demonstrate ArrayLink, with old satellite dish technology behind them Areli Alvarez, UC San Diego Qualcomm Institute

“This work enables the industry to scale ground stations rapidly and cost-effectively, even through crowdsourced deployment,” says Bharadia. “Any rooftop owner or enterprise can install our solution and carry satellite data back to the internet.”

Their ArrayLink architecture combines up to 16 laptop-sized phased-array panels spread across a kilometer-scale area. Each panel individually lacks the power required for robust satellite backhaul links. Together, however, they behave like a giant coordinated antenna capable of approaching dish-class performance.

But the breakthrough goes beyond replacing dishes.

By spacing the antenna panels far apart, the team discovered they could exploit a phenomenon called near-field line-of-sight MIMO, enabling multiple simultaneous data streams between satellite and ground station.

Normally, line-of-sight satellite links are highly limited because every antenna essentially receives the same signal. However, once the panels are spread far enough apart, each one begins to perceive the incoming radio waves slightly differently. These differences allow the system to separate multiple independent data streams from the same satellite simultaneously.

The concept is somewhat similar to the MIMO technology used in modern Wi-Fi routers and cellular networks, but applied at a satellite scale.

In simulations, ArrayLink supported up to four simultaneous spatial streams at distances of hundreds of kilometers, while maintaining two streams beyond 2,000 km (1,243 miles). According to the researchers, the setup could achieve up to three times the throughput of traditional single-stream dish systems.

The system also introduces another unusual capability: focusing energy not just in direction, but also in distance. Conventional antennas typically beam signals in a specific direction. ArrayLink, however, can localize energy both angularly and radially, potentially reducing interference with other satellite systems.

Importantly, the system is not just theoretical.

The team conducted real-world hardware experiments at 27 GHz using phased arrays and software-defined radios in outdoor line-of-sight testing. Their measurements closely matched theoretical predictions and simulations, validating the core physics behind the approach.

The researchers also stress that ArrayLink is designed around practicality. Rather than requiring exotic custom hardware, the architecture uses commercially available phased-array systems similar to those already being mass-produced for satellite internet terminals.

Perhaps most interestingly, the team believes the arrays could eventually be deployed directly onto existing 5G cell towers. Since those towers already have power, fiber backhaul, and leased locations, they could effectively double as satellite ground stations.

While ArrayLink remains an experimental system and real-world orbital testing still lies ahead, the researchers continue to refine the technology and investigate large-scale deployment challenges.

Source: UC San Diego

