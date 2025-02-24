US Space Force's x-37B space plane snaps a selfie with planet Earth

Last week, the US Space Force posted a photo online from its uncrewed X-37B space plane's seventh mission, showing the orbital test vehicle above our planet in High Earth Orbit. Now that's a selfie worth sharing.

The 29-ft-long (8.8-m) Boeing-built autonomous plane is said to have used its onboard camera to snap the photo, while executing a maneuver called aerobraking. That's when you dip into the Earth's atmosphere to change trajectory and go from one orbit to another, saving a lot of fuel in the process.

The photo is yet another flex from the plane, which has already earned loads of space cred with its ability to deorbit and land back on Earth like a regular airplane. It also logged 908 days out in space on its sixth mission, which concluded in November 2022.

An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in HEO in 2024.The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel. pic.twitter.com/ccisgl493P — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) February 21, 2025

This picture is from the seventh mission that began on December 28, 2023, when the plane launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

The uncrewed space plane is said to be meant for running a range of 'classified experiments,' like exposing materials in outer space with its doors open. Experts say it's likely not designed for any sort of adversarial operations, like attacking satellites owned by other countries.

It is, however, part of the US' competition in space tech with China. The latter said in September 2024 that it had completed the third orbital test of its own Shenlong reusable spacecraft. And this photo might point to a leg up for the US.

Boeing says the X-37B is designed to operate in low-earth orbit, or 150-500 miles (241-806 km) above Earth, the caption for this picture mentions it was taken in High Earth Orbit – 22,236 miles (35,786 km) away.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches with an X-37B on board from Kennedy Space Center in December 2023 U.S. Space Force

That's possible, given the Falcon Heavy rocket's ability to carry payloads up into geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles (35,000 km) above Earth.

Shelong, meanwhile, is reported to have reached only 372 miles (600 km) above Earth thus far. The Space Force might have scored a massive lead for now.

Your move, China.

Source: United States Space Force / X