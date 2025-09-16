Malcolm Azania is an award-winning journalist and an award-winning science fiction novelist (under the pen-name Minister Faust). His work has appeared in a wide range of magazines and web outlets including iO9, U of A Engineer Magazine, Adventure Rocketship, Canada 150: Stories of Reconciliation Connecting Us All, The Globe & Mail, Cyber World, Griots: A Sword and Soul Anthology, and Mothership: Tales from Afrofuturism and Beyond. He's worked as a writer in the video game industry, as a host/associate producer in national television, and in education.