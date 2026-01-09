Transformable winter footwear morphs from snowshoes to mini skis

Wintertime offers plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors: downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing on untouched terrain, or hiking through quiet forest. The only problem is that each of these activities requires its own specialized set of gear, and it’s often heavy, not very cheap, and impossible to carry all at once. But what if a single piece of equipment could do it all?

The Veverka brothers from the Czech Republic have been working on that question for several years, and their answer is the Combo Ski, a hybrid of short skis and snowshoes with crampons, designed and manufactured in Prague.

Their goal was to create a compact and lightweight product that is versatile enough to handle quickly changing terrain – from powdery slopes to icy trails. The key innovation is a detachable binding system that allows you to quickly switch between the two options depending on the terrain ahead.

The Combo Ski in its mini ski (left) and snowshoe (right) configurations Combo Ski

One side of the Combo Ski base features an EVA foam lugged sole and serrated stainless steel edges for traction, allowing it to perform as a snowshoe. Some reviews mention that they sink a bit more in deep snow compared to full-size snowshoes, but that’s the compromise for the compact size: each one measures 44.5 x 14.5 x 3.7 cm (17.5 x 5.7 x 1.46 in), making it easy to carry or attach to a backpack when not in use.

The other side has a smooth-glide polymer base with stainless steel edges and a raised tip – just like a standard pair of cross-country skis, but much shorter. It's claimed to still handle short downhills well and provide a good glide on flat surfaces. With enough practice and a pair of poles (and some confidence) you might be able to also skate ski on well-packed snow.

The bindings are compatible with most winter and hiking boots Combo Ski

The removable plastic bindings are compatible with most winter boots in sizes 36 to 48. They sit on four swivel pins on the base, and clipping them on and off looks pretty quick – maybe even a bit too quick and simple to ensure full stability, at least at first glance.

For the 2025/26 season, the new model is 15% lighter than previous versions. A pair weighs a bit over 2 kg (4.4 lb) and can support up to 120 kg (265 lb), in case you want to try them on a longer adventure with a fully loaded backpack.

One pair weighs slightly over 2 kg (4.4 lb) Combo Ski

Like almost any other hybrid product, the Combo Ski comes with trade-offs, so don't expect it to fully replace traditional full-length skis and snowshoes. The manufacturer does not recommend using the product on roads with sharp rocks, on long downhills with fresh powder deeper than 15 cm (5.9 in), and when the temperature drops below -30 ºC (-22 ºF).

So, it’s probably better to leave the black-diamond downhill sprint for another day. But if you are heading into a not-too-crazy winter adventure, unsure of what conditions to expect, and looking for a “just in case” backup plan, the Combo Ski might be worth a try.

It comes in black or red and costs €242 (about US$280). Adjustable poles are available for an extra €65 ($76), and are promised to be good for proper downhill runs.

Combo Ski - Lyže, sněžnice a nesmeky v jednom

Source: Combo Ski

