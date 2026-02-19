New system simplifies snowboarding by replacing bindings with magnets

Fumbling with bindings is nobody's idea of a good time, especially in the cold and the snow. That's why snowboarder Brendan Walker created the Machina MagIC Ride System, which replaces traditional snowboard bindings with magnets.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Machina MagIC (Magnetic Interlocking Connection) consists of a system-specific pair of boots and a pair of board-mounted baseplates that go with them. It's claimed to be the world's lightest, narrowest snowboard "binding" system.

In the sole of each boot and in each baseplate there are four neodymium magnets. As the sole and baseplate are brought together, the magnets guide them into alignment. Once they've made contact, a quarter-twist of the foot engages helical cams in the baseplate, securely locking the boot to the baseplate.

There are four neodymium magnets in each boot sole and in each baseplate – the baseplates are compatible with third-party boards Machina

Quickly releasing the rear boot as needed involves pulling on a leash – which runs from the baseplate, up under the rider's snowboarding pants, to their belt – and then lifting and twisting the foot. Releasing the front boot from its baseplate is done by reaching down and performing the task by hand.

The rear boot can be remotely released from its baseplate (left) via an included leash Machina

The adjustable stiffness that is offered by traditional bindings is instead provided by a carbon fiber shell inside each boot. That shell incorporates dual-zone wire lacing, which allows users to dial in the exact stiffness they desire.

Assuming the Machina MagIC Ride System reaches production, a pledge of US$499 will get you a complete setup. The planned retail price is $699.

Introducing Machina Boots: Snowboarding's First Built-In Riding System. The boot is the Binding.

Sources: Kickstarter, Machina

