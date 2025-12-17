SnowdogX is a simpler electric alternative to a snowmobile

Snowmobiles are an effective means of moving across the snow and ice, but for many tasks they're … well, they're more of a vehicle than you need. The Snowdog is a simpler alternative, and it's now available in an electric model known as the SnowdogX.

In a nutshell, the Snowdog is a motorized set of rubber snowmobile-like tracks with handlebars in the back. The operator is located directly behind it, wearing a pair of skis, or standing on a towed sliding platform such as a sled.

The SnowdogX, doing some fatbike trail grooming in Edmonton, Alberta – it's also aimed at use by people such as anglers, hunters and farmers Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

As compared to a snowmobile, a Snowdog is smaller, lighter, and more fuel efficient. It's also less scary, as it has a considerably lower (and many people would say more reasonable) top speed.

That said, the standard internal-combustion-engine version of the Snowdog is old news, as it's been in production for the past 10 years. It's also not ideal for ecologically-sensitive areas, as its engine isn't exactly whisper-quiet or emissions-free. That brings us to the SnowdogX.

The SnowdogX has two forward speeds and one reverse speed Snowdog

It's driven by a 4-kW electric motor (maximum power: 9 kW) that delivers 170 Nm (125 lb ft) of torque, taking it up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That motor is powered by a 58-Ah lithium-ion battery, one 2.5-hour charge of which should reportedly be good for approximately an hour of runtime. However …

The SnowdogX also comes standard with an onboard 2.8-kW gas-powered generator. It can be used to charge the battery while simultaneously running the motor, bringing the vehicle's total combined gas/electric runtime up to three hours. Additionally, popping in an optional second battery doubles the all-electric runtime.

Some of the SnowdogX's other features include heated grips and a 30W headlight Snowdog

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 350.5 lb (159 kg), as compared to about 500 or 600 lb (227 or 272 kg) for a snowmobile. It's available now via the Snowdog website, priced at US$7,499. Although some entry-level snowmobiles can be had for approximately that amount, most mid-range models come in more around $14,000.

We recently had the chance to see (and hear) the SnowdogX for ourselves, as one is currently being used by the Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance as part of a fatbike-trail-grooming pilot project. Check it out in the following video.

SnowdogX electric ATV gets trialled in winter trail-grooming project

Source: Snowdog

