Snowmobiles

SnowdogX is a simpler electric alternative to a snowmobile

By Ben Coxworth
December 17, 2025
The SnowdogX is priced at US$7,499
The SnowdogX, doing some fatbike trail grooming in Edmonton, Alberta – it's also aimed at use by people such as anglers, hunters and farmers
The SnowdogX, makin' tracks
The SnowdogX is priced at US$7,499
The SnowdogX has two forward speeds and one reverse speed
Some of the SnowdogX's other features include heated grips and a 30W headlight
Snowmobiles are an effective means of moving across the snow and ice, but for many tasks they're … well, they're more of a vehicle than you need. The Snowdog is a simpler alternative, and it's now available in an electric model known as the SnowdogX.

In a nutshell, the Snowdog is a motorized set of rubber snowmobile-like tracks with handlebars in the back. The operator is located directly behind it, wearing a pair of skis, or standing on a towed sliding platform such as a sled.

As compared to a snowmobile, a Snowdog is smaller, lighter, and more fuel efficient. It's also less scary, as it has a considerably lower (and many people would say more reasonable) top speed.

That said, the standard internal-combustion-engine version of the Snowdog is old news, as it's been in production for the past 10 years. It's also not ideal for ecologically-sensitive areas, as its engine isn't exactly whisper-quiet or emissions-free. That brings us to the SnowdogX.

It's driven by a 4-kW electric motor (maximum power: 9 kW) that delivers 170 Nm (125 lb ft) of torque, taking it up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That motor is powered by a 58-Ah lithium-ion battery, one 2.5-hour charge of which should reportedly be good for approximately an hour of runtime. However

The SnowdogX also comes standard with an onboard 2.8-kW gas-powered generator. It can be used to charge the battery while simultaneously running the motor, bringing the vehicle's total combined gas/electric runtime up to three hours. Additionally, popping in an optional second battery doubles the all-electric runtime.

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 350.5 lb (159 kg), as compared to about 500 or 600 lb (227 or 272 kg) for a snowmobile. It's available now via the Snowdog website, priced at US$7,499. Although some entry-level snowmobiles can be had for approximately that amount, most mid-range models come in more around $14,000.

We recently had the chance to see (and hear) the SnowdogX for ourselves, as one is currently being used by the Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance as part of a fatbike-trail-grooming pilot project. Check it out in the following video.

SnowdogX electric ATV gets trialled in winter trail-grooming project

Source: Snowdog

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

