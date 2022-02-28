© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Widescape WS250 stand-up snowmobile has the heart of a motorbike

By Ben Coxworth
February 28, 2022
Widescape WS250 stand-up snowm...
Widescape claims that experienced snowmobile riders can get a hang for the WS250 within 15 to 20 minutes
Widescape claims that experienced snowmobile riders can get a hang for the WS250 within 15 to 20 minutes
View 6 Images
Widescape claims that experienced snowmobile riders can get a hang for the WS250 within 15 to 20 minutes
1/6
Widescape claims that experienced snowmobile riders can get a hang for the WS250 within 15 to 20 minutes
The WS250 weighs just 90 kg (198 lb) and measures 2.2 meters long by 0.8 m wide by 1.3 m high (87 by 31 by 51 in)
2/6
The WS250 weighs just 90 kg (198 lb) and measures 2.2 meters long by 0.8 m wide by 1.3 m high (87 by 31 by 51 in)
The WS250's track is said to be narrower than that of a pair of snowshoes
3/6
The WS250's track is said to be narrower than that of a pair of snowshoes
Power is provided by a 4-stroke, electric fuel injection, electric start, liquid-cooled, 242cc internal combustion engine
4/6
Power is provided by a 4-stroke, electric fuel injection, electric start, liquid-cooled, 242cc internal combustion engine
The WS250 has no seat, and just a single ski in front
5/6
The WS250 has no seat, and just a single ski in front
The WS250 can be carried on a hitch-mounted rear rack
6/6
The WS250 can be carried on a hitch-mounted rear rack
View gallery - 6 images

While many people enjoy whipping around on snowmobiles, the things are rather big and heavy compared to vehicles like dirt bikes. That's where the WS250 comes in, as it's a compact, one-passenger, stand-up snowmobile.

Manufactured by Quebec-based company Widescape, the WS250 has an aluminum chassis and an HDPE (high-density polyethylene) plastic body. The whole rig weighs just 90 kg (198 lb) and measures 2.2 meters long by 0.8 m wide by 1.3 m high (87 by 31 by 51 in).

Due to the fact that it is relatively light, short and narrow, the vehicle can be carried on a truck or SUV's hitch-mounted rack rear. Additionally, two of the things can fit side-by-side in the cargo bed of a pickup.

Power is provided by a 4-stroke, electric fuel injection, electric start, liquid-cooled, 242cc internal combustion engine. It puts out 20 hp and burns gas at a rate of 3 liters per hour, depending on usage – the company tells us that with its 8-liter fuel tank, the WS250 is typically good for at least two to three hours of runtime per fill. The sled has a top speed of 65 km/h (40 mph), and reportedly produces less than 80 decibels of engine noise.

The WS250's track is said to be narrower than that of a pair of snowshoes
The WS250's track is said to be narrower than that of a pair of snowshoes

Some of the WS250's other features include a custom track with 38-mm (1.5-in) lugs; an anti-slip foot platform; a direct-drive continuously variable transmission; an LCD dashboard screen with a speedometer and odometer; heated handlebar grips; plus 140 mm of suspension travel in the front and 100 mm in the rear.

Buyers can preorder a WS250 now, by placing a CAD$100 (about US$79) deposit via the Widescape website. That deposit will go towards the full CAD$8,149 (US$6,423) price tag. Deliveries should commence this fall (Northern Hemisphere). You can see the vehicle in action, in the video below.

And should you own a dirt bike, you might instead be interested in Timbersled's Mountain Horse kit, which temporarily converts said bike into a snowmobile. On the other hand, if you like the idea of a mini electric snowmobile, you may want to check out the MoonBike.

Widescape - The first-ever stand-up snowmobile

Source: Widescape via GearJunkie

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

OutdoorsSnowmobilesWinter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!