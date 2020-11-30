Envo kit turns regular bikes into snow-going ebikes

We've already seen kits for converting traditional bikes to ebikes, and for converting them to pedal-powered snow machines. The Electric SnowBike Kit goes a step further, by combining the two.

Manufactured by Canadian electric mobility company Envo, the kit is designed for use with existing mountain bikes.

At the heart of the setup is the aluminum-bodied bogie unit, which replaces the rear wheel. It incorporates a snowmobile-like lugged rubber/Kevlar tread which runs over a 1,200-watt rear hub-type motor on top, and along the underside of a series of polyethylene rollers on the bottom.

The bike's existing chain delivers the rider's leg power to a sprocket attached to the side of the motor, while a down-tube-mounted 48V/17.5-Ah lithium-ion battery pack provides it with electrical power.

A crank-mounted sensor detects when the rider is pedalling, signalling the motor to kick in accordingly. If the rider wishes, they can also activate the motor without pedalling, via a handlebar-mounted thumb throttle switch. Also on the bars is an LCD control panel that displays data such as the motor-assist setting, current speed, and battery charge level.

The components of the basic kit – the battery and snowboard are extra Envo

For relatively hard-packed snow, users may wish to keep the existing front wheel in place. For deeper snow, however, an included adapter allows them to replace that wheel with a snowboard – they can use their own, or buy one as an optional extra.

According to Envo, the kit delivers a top motor-assisted speed of 18 km/h (11 mph) and is good for a range of about 10 km (6 miles) – or two hours of use – per 8-hour charge. It should be noted that the bike's chain length needs to be adjusted and its rear derailleur has to be removed, so installation isn't necessarily something that anyone can do quickly, without any help.

The Envo Electric SnowBike Kit is currently available for preorder via the link below. It's priced at CAD$2,789 (about US$2,145) although that figure doesn't include the battery, which is an additional CAD$895 (US$688).

You can see the kit in action, in the following video.

Source: Envo