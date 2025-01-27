3-in-1 Combat transforms from street-legal ebike to snowmobile

Some readers may remember Avvenire – a company that split from Canadian firm Daymak and launched its own three-wheel roadster back in 2023. Now, Avvenire is accepting pre-orders for its versatile 3-in-1 Combat ebike.

“The Combat bike can be a dirt bike, a snowmobile, and a street-legal bike, 100% electric – all in one at a reasonable price! It was something I’d always dreamed of. The 3-in-1 makes it an all-year vehicle,” explains Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Electric Vehicles International.

Yup, you read that right. This 3-in-1 electric bike blends three different functions into one stylish design: an ebike, an off-road dirt ebike, and a winter-ready snow ebike. Meaning it's perfect to tackle a range of surfaces without the need for additional equipment.

The Combat ebike has a 5-kW motor that enables it to go as fast as 37 mph (60 km/h). Even while traveling at full speed, its sophisticated 4.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers a 43-mile (70-km) range on a single charge.

The bike has a max payload rating of 286 lb (130 kg), while weighing in at 242 lb (110 kg). That’s pretty lightweight, considering you’d have to tinker around with it to change its configuration on the basis of the terrain.

Speaking of which, there are three ways you can set it up: A proper dirt ebike with fat all-terrain Stego tires, then as a snow ebike courtesy of an easy-to-install snow kit. There’s a ski attachment that goes at the front end in place of the wheel. And finally, a cross of the two (as seen below).

For the past three years, the Combat ebike's designer, Steven Foster, has been extensively testing the bike in the Canadian wilderness. So far, it has proved it's capable of handling any terrain thrown at it.

“Our goal is to lead the way in sustainable mobility," says Baiocchi. "With the Combat ebike, we’ve taken a huge step toward shaping the future of transportation in a way that’s accessible and fun.”

Now, it’s clear that this isn’t for everyone. It might be perfect for folks who want something small and fun to put in the back of a truck, take it around dirt biking, and go skiing with it in winter. Now you'd think that’s a pretty niche customer base, but apparently, the Founder Edition of the ebike, which Avvenire launched a while back, quickly sold out.

Owing to extraordinary demand, the company is now taking pre-orders for delivery by the end of February at a special US$2,000 discount. This offer is only available for pre-orders that are paid in full, and it will reduce the effective price for the Combat from $9,999 to $7,999 for a brief period.

