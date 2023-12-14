Avvenire Leggera EV marks a new entry point for three-wheeled roadsters

Two years ago we told you about the Spiritus, a sporty three-wheeler which was part of Canadian firm Daymak's Avvenire lineup of EVs. Well, Avvenire is now its own company, and it has just unveiled the snazzy and surprisingly accessible Leggera three-wheel roadster.

First of all, yes, the Leggera looks a bit like a compact version of the Polaris Slingshot or Campagna T-Rex.

Whereas pricing for those vehicles currently starts at US$21,999 and $68,999 respectively, though, the Sport model of the Leggera goes for just $11,995. In fact, the first 100 buyers to prepay in full will get it for $9,999. There are also Deluxe and Ultimate models, which sit at $20,999 (first 100: $16,999) and $34,995 (first 100: $27,999).

The Leggera is being offered in multiple colors Avvenire

The rear-wheel-drive Sport model is propelled by a single 4-kW motor that delivers 260 Nm (192 lb ft) of maximum wheel torque, taking the vehicle up to a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). It can reportedly accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.2 seconds, and has a range of up to 105 km (65 mi) per charge of its 72V/4.6-kWh lithium battery pack.

The all-wheel-drive Deluxe kicks things up with two 4-kW motors (front and rear), a top speed of 110 km/h (68 mph), a 0 to 50 acceleration time of 2.3 seconds, and a 7-kWh battery that delivers a maximum range of 145 km (90 mi). It also comes with two sets of three tires – one set for the asphalt, and one set for off-road use.

The Leggera Ultimate features carbon fiber trim Avvenire

At the top of the pack, the all-wheel-drive Ultimate bumps the power of the two motors up to 5 kilowatts each (for 500 Nm/369 lb ft of torque), lessens the acceleration time to 1.7 seconds, and increases the range to 205 km (127 mi) thanks to a higher-capacity 10-kWh battery.

Like the Deluxe, it comes with two sets of tires. It should be noted that in off-road mode – which also involves adjusting the ground clearance and suspension travel – the top speed is electronically limited to 80 km/h (50 mph).

All three models have two 185/30 R14 tires in front and a 270/30 R14 tire in the rear – the off-road tires are 22x7-12 front and 22x10-12 rear Avvenire

Buyers can prepay in full or make a deposit (for a smaller discount off the final retail price) via the company website. Deliveries are expected to commence next May.

You can see a preproduction model of the Avvenire Leggera in action, in the following video.

Avvenire - Spiritus Leggera Roadster - Trailer

Source: Avvenire

