Daymak's Combat Ebike can be converted from motorbike to snowbike

So, you want an off-road electric motorbike, but you also kind of like the idea of those new-fangled snowbikes? Well, with Daymak's new Combat Ebike you don't have to choose, as it can be converted from the one to the other in about an hour.

First of all, despite its name, this vehicle is not an ebike. It has no pedals – or other form of human propulsion – thus making it an electric motorbike. Although the full specs have yet to be announced, here are the basics …

The Combat Ebike sports a 5,000-watt motor with a peak output of 1,000 watts (19 hp), and has a top speed of 70 km/h (44 mph) – presumably in both dirt and snow modes. Riders can reportedly travel up to 80 km (50 miles) on one charge of its removable 4,800-Wh lithium battery, at or around the top speed. The range figure increases if they're willing to slow down a bit.

Hitting the snow, with the ski and track installed Daymak

It comes with both a set of knobby fat-tired wheels and a snow kit consisting of a front ski and a snowmobile-like rear track. According to Daymak, swapping back and forth between the two setups does require "a bit of technical know-how," but is user-doable within approximately one hour.

The Canadian company is starting out by offering 100 Founders Edition bikes, at a discounted price of US$13,995 – delivery is scheduled for next June. That model will be followed by the regular edition, which will sell for $14,999 and should reach buyers in the fourth quarter of 2023. You can reserve one now by putting down a $1,000 deposit.

In the meantime, the Combat Ebike can be seen in trail- and snow-going action in the video below.

Prospective buyers who don't mind going a lot slower might also want to check out Envo's $3,273 Flex Snowbike. It tops out at 20 km/h (12 mph), and can be converted into a cargo ebike if some extra components are purchased.

Combat Ebike

Source: Daymak

