Sporty electric unicycle fuels your urban adventure at more than 40 mph

Though Shenzhen-based e-mobility outfit InMotion does have a bunch of two-wheeled transport solutions in its webshop, the company is probably best known for its championing of monowheel adventuring. Now a new flagship e-unicycle is ready to conquer the city.

"Mobility isn't just about going from point A to point B – it's about how you feel along the way," said the company. "With the V12S, we wanted to deliver a whole new level of riding freedom – not just in speed, but in comfort, expression, and above all, confidence in your safety."

Even with training wheels in play, I felt that 12 mph was plenty fast for a personal transporter between my feet – though as confidence and skills grow, the desire for more thrilling speeds would grow too. The latest addition the InMotion's range will certainly get the adrenaline pumping with a top speed of 43.5 mph (70 km/h).

"Electric unicycles are quietly reshaping daily commutes and urban lifestyles. No parking required, no traffic gridlock, and no emissions – EUCs offer a flexible and eco-friendly solution" InMotion

That's not even the zippiest InMotion model we've seen launched – the V13 Challenger tops out at a crazy dangerous 87 mph, but you probably won't see riders out and about as this one is meant strictly for off-road shenanigans. The V12S "is a declaration of freedom, convenience, and intelligent living – designed for the new generation of urban explorers."

So this one is built for city commutes, but you'd need to check local regulations before jumping on as personal transport solutions like this are not street legal in many regions around the globe – including the US.

If you can roll on this powerful machine, InMotion is aiming to offer a "smooth and fatigue-free ride" thanks to the inclusion of motorcycle-grade hydraulic suspension. Whether it's cobblestones or potholes, the e-uni boasts up to 90 mm of travel for soaking up uneven terrain.

The V12S is claimed the first electric unicycle to sport motorcycle-grade central hydraulic suspension InMotion

The 1,440-Wh Samsung battery is reckoned good for up to 75 miles (120 km) of per-charge gliding, and a 10-amp fast charger – for a full top-up in just 2 hours – is included in the box for early bird customers. You can check on ride status as you go courtesy of a 4.3-inch touchscreen, and the V12S can be used with the company's RideConnect service. A 12-month trial of this cloud-based safety platform is included in the ticket price, and enables real-time tracking, remote locking, anti-theft alerts and a motion alarm.

When powered on, the e-uni will self-balance for easier mounting, with leg grips on either side to guide your stance while your feet are positioned on the fold-down platforms. To move off, the rider leans forward, turns by leaning to the side and slows to a stop by leaning back. The e-uni rolls on chunky 16-inch tires, can reportedly handle 35-degree hill climbs, and is IPX6-rated for all-weather use.

The V12S is designed for any adventure, and is waterproof to IPX6 standards InMotion

There's a powerful headlight and braking tail-light combo, plus funky colored strip lights that can be customized through a mobile app. The setup also features dual speakers for rocking while you ride or providing some tunes when parked, with a group mode to sync audio for a connected jam.

The V12S weighs in at a hefty 77 lb (35 kg), and has a maximum load capacity of 309 lb (140 kg). It's live on InMotion's webshop now for US$2,399. If this model seems a bit overpowered for your taste or skill level, the company has also just launched a beginner-friendly V6 e-uni with a top speed of 16 mph and a $449 price tag.

The video below has more.

Introducing the INMOTION V12S – Innovation Meets Comfort

