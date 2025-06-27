Koenigsegg's ridiculous new 1,625-hp megacar is somehow road legal

Christian von Koenigsegg is a man possessed by forces that demand he create faster and more beastly machines till his last breath. His company's latest masterpiece is a sight to behold on the outside, and a feat of engineering to marvel at under the hood.

The Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear picks up where the 2019 Jesko Attack left off, with a number of refinements made to push the power output up from an already immense 1,600 hp to 1,625 hp, using E85 fuel.

The hypercar is also 77 lb (35 kg) lighter, and that means it'll be even quicker off the line. It boggles my mind how authorities allow such outrageous weapons of mass combustion to be homologated – but hey, I'm not complaining.

KOENIGSEGG Sadair's Spear | World Premiere

The Sadair's Spear is named after the horse ridden by Christian's jockey father Jesko in his final race in the 70s. It's powered by a 5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine paired with the company's signature n-speed Light Speed Transmission. However, you'll be shifting gears only using steering-wheel mounted paddles in this cockpit.

The chassis is a carbon fiber monocoque affair, and the body is made from the same material. The two-seater features a detachable hardtop roof, as well as upgraded brakes and suspension, and wider tires.

This track weapon builds on the Jesko Attack from 2019, with revised aerodynamics, engine mapping, and weight savings Koenigsegg

A redesigned aerodynamics and intake package allows for more readily available downforce, and improved cooling. That includes an active double-blade rear wing and underfloor strakes, as well as a bigger hood vent and canards. Max torque in this thing is a honkin' 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm).

While it's indeed a stunner, a lot of the beautiful design elements on the body are purposeful aerodynamics enhancements Koenigsegg

All this comes in at a curb weight of just 3,054 lb (1,385 kg), which means the Sadair's Spear greatly exceeds the 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. So at peak performance, you're looking at an eye-watering top speed of 224 mph (360 km/h).

These improvements helped the Sadair’s Spear break the Jesko Attack's lap record at the Gotland Ring test circuit in Sweden by a healthy 1.1 seconds.

Only 30 units of the Sedair's Spear will be produced – and they're already sold Koenigsegg

By every measure, this is a special car, and as such, only 30 units are being made. As you'd expect, they're already spoken for at their asking price of more than US$5 million apiece. That makes them even rarer than the 125 Jesko Attack and Jesko Absolut cars that were produced. Perhaps rarer still are the drivers who can actually tame this beast.

Source: Koenigsegg