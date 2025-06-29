Bosch-powered cargo ebike can haul four kids around town in comfort

Dutch e-mobility outfit Urban Arrow has announced the US launch of its latest front-loader cargo ebike, one that the company says is a viable alternative to the family's second car for the school run or weekly shop.

Last year, Amsterdam-based electric cargo bike maker Urban Arrow boosted battery and torque for its Bosch-driven Family series of front-loaders. The Pro flavor of the FamilyNext model bumps up the torque again, with 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) available to help with the haul.

The mid-drive Bosch Smart System Cargo Line Gen4 motor provides pedal-assist over four power levels up to 20 mph (25 km/h in Europe), and sports adaptive rider support (400%) for more help with heavy loads, going up hills or dealing with headwinds.

Hauling cargo or kids up inclines should be easier with an 85-Nm Bosch motor and stepless shifting Urban Arrow

Enviolo heavy duty stepless shifting and a Gates Carbon Belt Drive should also make for "smooth, low maintenance performance." And the motor is paired with a 545-Wh battery for a per-charge range of just over 30 miles (~50 km). An optional ConnectModule adds in GPS tracking, a motor lock and theft alerts.

The Pro is reported capable of holding more weight than any other cargo bike in its class, which translates to up to 275 lb (124.7 kg) in the front box plus the same again spread out elsewhere around the bike – including the rider. That redesigned and larger cargo box benefits from repositioned foothold cutouts to make it easier for little ones to climb in.

Reinforced with EPP foam, it can accommodate up to four child passengers, who are secured in with a simplified three-point safety belt that boasts quick and easy one-handed operation. Of course, if the school or day care run is done, the cargo ebike's box can be filled with luggage, groceries or backpacks for solo trips. The front corners host LED strip lights for increased daytime visibility in traffic as well as after-dark hauling – this is in addition to the cargo ebike's 115-lumen headlight.

The FamilyNext Pro offers a smoother ride thanks to a Suntour fork Urban Arrow

Elsewhere, a repositioned seat topped in a new saddle is reported to make mounts and dismounts easier for the rider. The company has included a Suntour suspension fork to help make trips less jarring for passengers when encountering uneven terrain. Stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic disc brakes. A double-leg kickstand makes for parked stability.

"With FamilyNext Pro, we're giving families a smarter way to move through the city—without the stress of traffic, car seats, or parking," said Mark Danhof, General Manager of Urban Arrow North America. "It's not just about getting from A to B. It's about gaining time, freedom, and everyday moments with your little ones – even starting as early as three months old. This bike turns routines into meaningful time together."

The FamilyNext Pro is available now for US$8,999 – not the cheapest of rides available, but this SUV of the bike world is built to last so could well be a sound investment. Accessories such as rain covers, rider poncho and extra seating are also optionally available.

"Whether you want to take children safely to school without hassle, deliver an important package to a customer, or perhaps just make the city a bit cleaner and reduce your footprint on the world. Urban Arrow ensures that it will be the best ride of your day."

