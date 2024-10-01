Front-loader cargo ebikes get smarter with Bosch

Cargo ebikes are often pitched as a great alternative to the family car, but if you're serious about hauling gear you'll likely need a front-loader. Urban Arrow's Family models already roll with Bosch power, but now the company has added a Smart System option.

The current Family range of cargo ebikes from Urban Arrow are based on either a Bosch Performance Line mid-drive motor paired with a chain drive and a 500-Wh PowerPack or a Cargo Line version with belt drive and the same capacity battery. They also sport an Enviolo geared hub for a more flexible ride.

The new additions to the Family range feature the latest UL-certified Bosch ebike tech, and gain a battery bump to 545 Wh. The Performance Line flavor also benefits from an increase in motor torque from 65 Nm to 75 Nm (55.3 lb.ft) for "effortless assistance throughout your daily adventures." This model features a new L-shaped LED remote as well, which integrates with an Intuvia 100 display.

The Smart System models are available with a 75-Nm Performance Line mid-drive motor or an 85-Nm Cargo Line motor Urban Arrow

But they can now tap into the Bosch Smart System via the eBike Flow app running on a paired smartphone. This allows riders to customize support from the motor, dial in an auto mode that adjusts pedal-assist based on cadence and terrain, get navigation help and ride tracking, activate a hill hold feature and install system updates. The motor automatically locks when the rider moves out of Bluetooth range, and reactivates upon return.

The 85-Nm Cargo Line model also ships with a ConnectModule for enhanced security. Motion sensors will sound the alarm if movement is detected while the bike is locked, and if that doesn't put off would-be opportunists, real-time GPS tracking is included too. An automatic theft report can even be sent to local law enforcement, and remote locking of the drive unit is also possible. Urban Arrow will install the ConnectModule in the Cargo Line Smart System model free of charge for purchases during 2024, and will even throw in a year's subscription to the eBike Flow app. After that, the Bosch service will cost US$34.99 per year.

"With the Smart System functionality, you gain personalized control, seamless navigation, and convenient maintenance reminders," said the company in a blog post. "It’s all about making your rides smoother, safer, and more enjoyable. Embrace the future of urban mobility with Urban Arrow and enjoy every ride to the fullest!"

Urban Arrow front loader ebikes can haul more than 550 lb of cargo, kids and rider combined Urban Arrow

Beyond the Bosch upgrades, the new Family flavors appear to be pretty much the same as before. Rather than plonk cargo or the kids behind the rider atop a rear rack, front loaders puts everything out front. The foam cargo box held within the aluminum frame can be optioned with straps and seating for the young ones, as well as funky weather protection. Load capacity, including the rider, is just over 550 lb (250 kg).

Stopping power for both new Family members shapes up with Tektro Dorado hydraulic disc brakes with a 180-mm rotor at the 20-inch front wheel and a 203-mm rotor at the 26-inch rear wheel. Integrated lighting helps with daytime visibility in traffic as well as after-dark hauling. And there's a sturdy double kickstand to keep things on the level when parked.

The Performance Line Smart System Family model has a base price of $6,999, while the Cargo Line Smart System Family bike rolls in at $7,999.

Source: Urban Arrow via Electrek