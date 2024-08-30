Infectious Diseases
The latest scientific research and clinical treatment advances around infectious diseases.
The first study of its kind has looked at every UK resident – more than 67 million people – across four months, and found that, as vaccine uptake tapered off in 2022, 7,180 hospitalizations and deaths could have been avoided had jabs been up to date.
Inflammation from a viral infection has traditionally been thought to cause acute myocarditis, which can lead to fatal heart arrhythmias in healthy young adults. Now, it seems it's something else that damages heart cells before inflammation kicks in.
Nature has again proven effective in treating health conditions, this time nerve injury. According to a new study, a compound found in the blessed thistle plant accelerates the regeneration of damaged nerves, restoring motor function and touch sensation.
August 30, 2024Many people still often wear masks, either to keep from spreading viruses that they've got, or to manage a respiratory problem. An experimental new mask takes things a step further, by analyzing its wearer's breath to check their state of health.
July 25, 2024Scientists are again on high alert, as whole genome sequencing of the H5N1 virus has revealed that it is capable of multidirectional infections across species. While human risk is low, it's a step forward for the pathogen in this biological arm's race.
July 15, 2024A twice-a-year injectable drug has been shown to be 100% effective in preventing the spread of HIV, according to the first data from a clinical trial. If approved, the drug offers another preventive option and puts us a step closer to eradicating HIV.
July 10, 2024A new device has been shown to protect wearers from airborne viruses while leaving their face mask-free. It blocks microbes via a curtain of air which has itself been pretreated to kill any viruses present within it.
June 20, 2024A group of volunteers in the UK let scientists put the SARS-CoV-2 virus up their noses for research investigating why some of us naturally avoid getting COVID-19. This first-of-its-kind study opens the door to better vaccines and treatments.
May 21, 2024Imagine a world in which we never catch the flu, have no need for vaccines and can wipe out the virus if an infection has taken hold. A super-effective molecule that stops influenza from even entering our bodies stands to revolutionize how we treat flu.
April 28, 2024Carbon dioxide is key to how long airborne viruses hang around in the air and, therefore, their likelihood of spreading. Opening a window may be a more scientific way to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses than first anticipated.
April 18, 2024Researchers suggest the 1918 influenza pandemic caused a wave of heart disease in the 20th century. With new evidence showing the impact of COVID on our hearts, could this recent pandemic be setting us up for another century of cardiac problems?
April 12, 2024A new drug for severe influenza successfully keeps patients at the perfect level of lung inflammation to protect against lung damage while still allowing the immune system to fight off the infection. It's effective in mice even days after infection.
April 04, 2024A single-shot vaccine that protects against multiple coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, has been developed. It erased all viral traces from the lungs of animal subjects, opening a pathway for a similar human vaccine.
March 05, 2024A man that police caught taking 217 doses of COVID vaccine has offered himself up to researchers for a study looking into what happens to the immune system after so many doses. The results offer surprising insight into these new mRNA vaccines.
February 28, 2024Even mild cases of COVID cause significant, measurable cognitive deficits compared to those never infected with the virus, according to one of the largest studies of its type. COVID brain fog is real, and it can sap up to six IQ points for at least a year.
February 18, 2024Ever since SARS-CoV-2 emerged, the virus has been known for its novel effects on the brain. But exactly how is it causing these symptoms? A new study suggests that the answer lies in the way our vagus nerve talks to the brain.
February 15, 2024Infection with the virus that’s the main cause of cold sores may double a person’s risk of developing dementia. Adding to growing evidence of a link between the herpes virus and dementia, the findings in a new study may lead to new vaccines.
February 06, 2024Our bodies are home to trillions of microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and a whole host of others. Now, Stanford scientists have discovered an entirely new class of biological entities inside us, which they’ve ominously named “Obelisks.”
