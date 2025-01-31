"Kick and kill": HIV cure could be hiding in FDA-approved drug

HIV has become a more manageable condition in recent years, but a full cure remains elusive. Now, scientists have found promise in permanently eliminating the virus, thanks to a drug already approved by the FDA to fight cancer.

Once a death sentence, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can now be managed with antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs. This treatment suppresses the virus to undetectable levels, which in turn means it’s untransmittible, allowing patients to live fairly normal lives. However, the virus still lays dormant inside infected cells, and will re-emerge if the therapy is stopped.

A new study, led by researchers at Stanford, has now shown that a compound called EBC-46 can reactivate these dormant cells, allowing them to then be targeted by immunotherapy. This is called a “kick and kill” strategy, and in theory at least, it could completely clear the virus from a patient.

The team tested 15 variations of EBC-46 on latent HIV-infected cells in lab dishes. Incredibly, some versions of the compound reactivated up to 90% of the cells, which is far higher than the 20% achieved by other drugs. Another reportedly managed a 40% clearance rate in mice.

“Our studies show that EBC-46 analogs are exceptional latency reversing agents, representing a potentially significant step toward HIV eradication,” said Paul Wender, senior author of the study.

Of course, there’s a long road between tests in cells and human trials, with animal trials underway first. But in this case at least, that road looks somewhat smooth. EBC-46 has previously been approved for use in dogs and humans as a cancer treatment, so safety data is already being gathered.

Being able to effectively cure HIV would be a major boon to patients on ART. The treatment can be costly and requires a lifetime of adherence, so it remains unfeasible in some regions.

The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: Stanford University