Addiction
The latest scientific research and clinical treatment advances around a range of substance addictions and recovery.
Top News
A new study is offering one of the largest portraits to date of global smartphone use. Surveying thousands of people across nearly 200 countries the study found unexpected use patterns that challenge our current definitions for smartphone addiction.
A new study has found that there was no association between using cannabis and non-medical opioid use in people receiving pharmacotherapy for opioid use disorder. The findings neither confirm that using cannabis leads to opioid use nor that it's effective in reducing it.
New research found that patients taking the weight-loss and diabetes drug semaglutide had significantly reduced symptoms of alcohol use disorder. Larger studies are currently underway to see whether the drug is an effective treatment for addiction.
Latest News
August 16, 2024When someone overdoses on opioids, it's critically important that they receive a dose of the opioid-reversing drug naloxone as soon as possible – otherwise, death is a distinct possibility. That's where a new implant comes in, as it automatically dispenses naloxone from within the body.
November 09, 2023A new study has found that specific regions of the brain are activated after a drug is taken intravenously but not when the same drug is taken orally. The findings could lead to new treatments for addiction.
May 03, 2023While opioids are among the most powerful painkillers, they're also highly addictive, which makes them hard to get. A new finding may offer hope to pain patients in the form of powerful drugs that lack the most severe side effects of current options.
February 22, 2023Scientists have discovered how a specific brain circuit functions during fentanyl withdrawal, potentially leading to relapse. Suppression of this could lead to better, targeted medical treatments for opioid use disorders.
February 19, 2023A recent study out of Japan has found that when exposed to pictures of stores and their merchandise, people with kleptomania exhibit similar brain activity to that of people with substance addictions exposed to images of drugs.
February 15, 2023If you've ever tried quitting caffeinated coffee, you may have encountered side effects such as headaches, irritability and fatigue. A new study suggests that drinking decaffeinated coffee can reduce those effects … even if you know it's just decaf.
November 15, 2022Even when someone is determined to beat their fentanyl addiction, there's still a good chance they will relapse at some point, and start taking the opioid again. A new vaccine is designed to help get them back on track, by blocking fentanyl's effect on the brain.
August 05, 2022Like many highly addictive drugs, ketamine causes a rush of dopamine in the brain. But new research in mice from the University of Geneva shows ketamine also blocks the brain process that leads to neuroplasticity, habit formation and compulsion.
July 26, 2022A study has found some compelling associations between gut bacteria and alcohol consumption. Not only is heavy drinking linked to a distinct microbiome profile but the study suggests certain bacteria may be responsible for increased alcohol consumption.
June 06, 2022Scientists at Johns Hopkins have identified a previously unknown mechanism of cocaine’s activity in the brain, which could open new types of treatment for addiction to the drug. Intriguingly, it seems to work differently in male and female mice.
February 20, 2022A large study has found high rates of mental health problems in COVID-19 patients up to a year after acute infection. The research found mild or severe COVID-19 increased a person's risk of developing anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders.
January 10, 2022A first-of-its-kind clinical trial has shown that ketamine infusions, combined with psychotherapy, is more effective in helping people suffering from severe alcoholism avoid relapse than any other current treatment.
August 02, 2021A new molecule may help reduce side effects in a drug that could treat alcohol use disorder. Essentially, the molecule disarms the drug in most of the body, but can’t cross the blood-brain barrier, letting the drug get to work in the brain only.
June 14, 2021Fascinating new research has found a link between opioid addiction and vitamin D deficiency. The research indicates subjects with low vitamin D levels may experience heightened euphoric effects from opioids, making them more susceptible to addiction.
February 21, 2021A new, small open-label trial is the first to test MDMA therapy as a treatment for addiction and the results suggest it is safe, well-tolerated and significantly more effective than any current treatment for alcoholism.
