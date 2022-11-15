© 2022 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Experimental fentanyl vaccine stops the drug from entering the brain

By Ben Coxworth
November 15, 2022
Experimental fentanyl vaccine stops the drug from entering the brain
Fentanyl is one of the most potent opioids, and is therefore one of the most lethal when taken in excess
Fentanyl is one of the most potent opioids, and is therefore one of the most lethal when taken in excess
View 1 Image
Fentanyl is one of the most potent opioids, and is therefore one of the most lethal when taken in excess
1/1
Fentanyl is one of the most potent opioids, and is therefore one of the most lethal when taken in excess

Even when someone is determined to beat their fentanyl addiction, there's still a good chance they will relapse at some point, and start taking the opioid again. A new vaccine is designed to help get them back on track, by blocking fentanyl's effect on the brain.

Developed by a team led by the University of Houston, the vaccine incorporates a fentanyl-like hapten.

A hapten is a small molecule which, when combined with a larger carrier protein, elicits the production of antibodies which bind to it. In the case of this vaccine, that protein is in fact a genetically deactivated diphtheria toxin known as CRM197 – it is already used in multiple FDA-approved vaccines.

Once the antibodies have been produced, they bind not only to the fentanyl-like hapten molecules, but also to any actual fentanyl molecules present in the bloodstream. Those molecules are thus unable to enter the brain, so they don't produce any feelings of euphoria. They ultimately end up being passed from the body via the kidneys.

Also present in the vaccine is an adjuvant molecule called dmLT, which is derived from E. coli bacteria. Like other adjuvants, it boosts the immune response produced by vaccines, making the medications more effective.

In tests performed on rats, the vaccine was shown to be effective at keeping fentanyl from reaching the brain, while not producing any significant side effects. And importantly, the antibodies which it produces specifically target the fentanyl and hapten molecules, leaving all others alone. This means that other types of opioids, such as morphine, are still effective for pain relief.

Plans call for human clinical trials of the vaccine to begin soon.

"We believe these findings could have a significant impact on a very serious problem plaguing society for years – opioid misuse," said the lead scientist, Assoc. Prof. Colin Haile. "Our vaccine is able to generate anti-fentanyl antibodies that bind to the consumed fentanyl and prevent it from entering the brain […] Thus, the individual will not feel the euphoric effects and can 'get back on the wagon' to sobriety."

A paper on the research – which also involved scientists from Tulane University, the Baylor College of Medicine, and the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Houston – was recently published in the journal Pharmaceutics.

Source: University of Houston

Tags

Health & WellbeingUniversity of HoustonDrugsAddictionVaccines
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!