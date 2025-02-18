Starre Vartan writes about science, with a focus on environment, biotech, and bodies—the messy, beautiful systems that keep us alive. Her writing has appeared in National Geographic, Scientific American, New Scientist, CNN, and many more. She's the author of The Stronger Sex: What Science Tells Us About the Power of the Female Body (Hachette/Seal Press, 2025), a myth-busting love letter to women's strengths—think endurance, immunity, and the kind of power that doesn’t flex, it lasts. She's also a barefoot trailrunner, cold-water swimmer, sculptor of clay goddesses and ecstatic dancer.