Alphavan 4x4
The rounded furniture design and light colors give the Alphavan a bright, modern look (Alphavan)
More than just a bed in the rear, the Alphavan's master suite is a cozy sleeping nook closed off from the van with a rear wall (Alphavan)
The Alphavan turns into a family camper with the addition of the folding rear bed(s), turning the FlexPort into a kids' room (Alphavan)
Alphavan plans to equip every one of its campers with Mercedes MBUX infotainment, joining the MBAC camper control system in creating a smart camper van from bumper to bumper (Alphavan)
During the ride, the FlexPort serves as a garage for holding luggage, sports gear and other cargo (Alphavan)
The MBAC command touchscreen provides central control of important onboard functions and can also connect with a smartphone for remote control around the van (Alphavan)
