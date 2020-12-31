© 2021 New Atlas
SuperBIT on a 2016 test flight over Texas
3 Images

balloon-telescope

270923_web.jpeg
SuperBIT on a 2016 test flight over Texas (Richard Massey / Durham University

)
270924_web.jpeg
A SuperBIT optical and ultraviolet composite image of the Eagle Nebula, located 7,000 light years from Earth

 (SuperBIT team, from Romualdez et al. (2018) SPIE 10702

)
University-of-Toronto-BIT-telescope.jpg
The SuperBIT balloon-borne telescope, seen here prior to lifting off on a test flight from Timmins, Ontario (Barth Netterfield/Steven Li

)
1/3