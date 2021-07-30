Black Bean trailer

17 Images
The all-black Black Bean stands out a little better when rolling over desert salt (Bean Trailer)
Bean Trailer presents its latest limited edition, the rugged Black Bean (Bean Trailer)
The optional solar panel fits the trailer like a glove, but it also pops off to free up the window and create better positioning (Bean Trailer)
Bean has upsized the galley workspace and refrigeration (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
The fold-and-slide stove fits vertically next to the fridge and then flips up to work on the side of the trailer or under the tailgate (it's on a separate slide so cooks won't have the fridge in their way) (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
The Torva sink is larger and deeper than the usual Bean sink (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
Drop the sink lid in and you have a full-width worktop (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
Bean shows the Black Bean teardrop trailer at the 2021 Outside Adventure Expo in Salt Lake City (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
Note how the wall below the optional stealth window is straighter than the curved sides, adding some extra length inside (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
Bean's latest limited edition, the Black Bean starts at $37,900 (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
The galley cabinet s include a passthrough to the interior cabinets (C.C. Weiss/New Atlas )
The large front storage box has fridge-sized storage on one side, a two- or four-battery electrical system on the other (Bean Trailer)
Inside the Black Bean teardrop trailer (Bean Trailer)
Bean includes drawers below the cabinets for added storage organization (Bean Trailer)
Key holder and foldaway cupholder (Bean Trailer)
Paper towel holder on the tailgate (Bean Trailer)
An available foldaway single-burner stove complements the main dual-burner (Bean Trailer)
