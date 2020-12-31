5 Images
drezina-scooter
117764985_727760318068699_741073589075457372_n.jpeg
Two people can ride the Drezina at once – as long as they aren't too heavy (Drezina)
117851432_727758858068845_7016842373171652530_n.jpeg
Riders turn the Drezina by shifting their weight to one side or the other, causing the front wheels to turn in that same direction (Drezina)
118160526_727755861402478_2627603125273603791_n.jpeg
Drezina riders can place both feet in the middle of the deck, flexing their ankles to move it
(Drezina)
(Drezina)
117771552_727759698068761_1994250192068560671_n.jpeg
The Drezina is being offered in two sizes, for adults and children (Drezina)
117770857_727757524735645_7847369541318768430_n.jpeg
The Drezina scooter is presently on Indiegogo (Drezina)
1/5