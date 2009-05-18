14 Images
Ferrari’s 109,000 Testa Rossa J scale replica children’s car
Ferrari’s Testa Rossa J is a 75% scale replica of one of the most coveted vintage cars on the planet. Just 34 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossas were built, they won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times, making the car not just one of the most beautiful in the world, but far-and-away the fastest road car in the world at the time.
The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa has twice set a world record at auction as the most valuable car in history. In May 2009, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa was sold at auction for a record €9,020,000 (US$12.1 million). That car held the auction record until August 2011 when the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa prototype sold during Monterey Car Week for $16.4 million. The Testa Rossa held the auction record for a further 23 months until Fangio's Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow fetched US$31 million at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. (Gooding & Company)
On 18 May 2009 the world record for a car sold at auction tumbled as we predicted when this 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa fetched €9,020,000 Euro (USD$12.1 million) at the “Ferrari Leggenda e Passione” in Maranello, Italy.
On 18 May 2009 the world record for a car sold at auction tumbled as we predicted when this 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa fetched €9,020,000 Euro (USD$12.1 million) at RM-Sotheby's “Ferrari Leggenda e Passione” auction in Maranello, Italy. (RM-Sotheby's)
In August 2011, this Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa sold during Monterey Car Week for $16.4 million. It held the auction record for a further 23 months until Fangio's Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow fetched US$31 million at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. (Gooding & Company)
On 29 July 2014, Ferrari employees discovered a 1958 250 Testa Rossa on display at the entrance to the company restaurant as they went to their lunch. The restoration of the car has just been finished by the staff of the Ferrari Classiche department.
After a year of work in Maranello, the car was finished and ready to be air-freighted to California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in mid-August, an event which every year brings together the most beautiful historic cars in the world.
The 250 Testa Rossa dominated endurance racing at the end of the 50s and in the early 60s and is one of the most successful Prancing Horse cars in racing terms. This particular model spent its entire racing life in South America where its drivers included Luigi Musso and Olivier Gendebien in the Buenos Aires 1000 Kms.
The level of detail on the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa J dashboard is extraordinary as the classic dials have been remastered and repurposed for their new role in an electric car, yet retain the original design right down to the same typefaces. The oil and water gauges now monitor the battery and motor temperatures, while the fuel gauge is now the battery gauge and the tachometer has become a speedometer. There is even a power gauge which also shows the level of regenerative braking being deployed.
The Ferrari Testa Rossa J offers a wide range of personalization and colour combinations. The Ferrari Classiche department carried out extensive research into all the liveries that have adorned the 250 Testa Rossa throughout its racing career. An online car configurator allows clients to choose from 14 historical liveries, 53 bodywork colours and additional personalized racing liveries, all authentically in keeping with Ferrari style. (Ferrari Media)
Three batteries can be accessed under the front bonnet and provide a range of over 50 miles. The batteries can also be charged where the fuel cap previously resided. The car has four driving modes, which begin with a Novice mode (1 kW / 20 km/h) offering controlled acceleration and the ability to remotely disable the car from a distance with a key fob. Comfort mode offers 4 kW of power and a 45 km/h top speed, while the exact numbers for the Sport and Race modes have not been specified beyond that they become progressively sportier, with instantly responsive acceleration and increased maximum speeds. With safety in mind, the metal side panels are reinforced and an optional roll-bar can be anchored to the chassis. Genuine Brembo disc brakes have replaced the original drum system and there's also an hydraulic handbrake. (Ferrari Media)
The Ferrari Testa Rossa J meticulously reproduces the lines of the 250 Testa Rossa in the original Scaglietti-designed barchetta version, nicknamed “pontoon fender”. As with all Ferrari road cars, the attention to detail is exquisite. The shark nose and curvaceous bodywork is all hand-beaten aluminum, employing exactly the same process that was used to construct the original historical model that is replicated. The paint is the same paint applied to Ferrari’s present road car range, as is the insignia on the front. This is a child's car, but it is built to big boys' Ferrari standards.
The Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a special project built by Ferrari in collaboration with The Little Car Company, the same company that makes the Bugatti Baby II for Bugatti and the Aston Martin DB5 Junior for Aston Martin. Ferrari’s Styling Centre in Maranello oversaw the proportions and liveries, while the chassis and other components were created using original design drawings held by Ferrari’s Classiche department. (Ferrari Media)
