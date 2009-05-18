Ferrari’s 109,000 Testa Rossa J scale replica children’s car

1958 250 Testa Rossa.jpg

On 29 July 2014, Ferrari employees discovered a 1958 250 Testa Rossa on display at the entrance to the company restaurant as they went to their lunch. The restoration of the car has just been finished by the staff of the Ferrari Classiche department.

After a year of work in Maranello, the car was finished and ready to be air-freighted to California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in mid-August, an event which every year brings together the most beautiful historic cars in the world.

The 250 Testa Rossa dominated endurance racing at the end of the 50s and in the early 60s and is one of the most successful Prancing Horse cars in racing terms. This particular model spent its entire racing life in South America where its drivers included Luigi Musso and Olivier Gendebien in the Buenos Aires 1000 Kms.



(Ferrari Classiche)