HMD Global Nokia XR20
HMD Global says that the Nokia XR20 "can withstand much more than you’ll ever demand of it" (HMD Global)
The Nokia XR20 has a 6.67-inch display that can be used with wet hands and gloves, and dual cameras around back (HMD Global)
HMD Global asked sports personalities Roberto Carlos and Lisa Zimouche to put the XR20 through a series of durability challenges, including a dunk in icy water, a screen-first spin across a gravel soccer pitch, and a recreation of Carlos' "banana shot" from the 1997 Brazil vs. France international game
The Nokia 6310 is a modern reimagining of a business phone from 2001 (HMD Global)
The Nokia C30 comes with a big screen and a big battery (HMD Global)
