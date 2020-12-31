6 Images
House of Dust
“The House of Dust” utilizes WASP’s advanced 3D-printing crane technology
3D-printing company WASP, in collaboration with artist Alison Knowles, has completed the printing stage of the world’s first 3D-printed livable sculpture
The artwork involved 50 hours of printing, 500 lines of machine code and using 165 layers of natural material
The 16-sq-m (172-sq-ft) sculpture will measure 2.5 m (8.2 ft) high and is designed for two occupants to sleep overnight
The natural materials used to complete the structure include waste from the agro-food chain and raw earth
“The House of Dust” will be one of 10 temporary livable sculptures featured at the Museum Wiesbaden’s tinyBE exhibition in Frankfurt
