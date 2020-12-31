© 2021 New Atlas
“The House of Dust” will be one of 10 temporary livable sculptures featured at the Museum Wiesbaden’s tinyBE exhibition in Frankfurt
“The House of Dust” utilizes WASP’s advanced 3D-printing crane technology

3D-printing company WASP, in collaboration with artist Alison Knowles, has completed the printing stage of the world’s first 3D-printed livable sculpture

The artwork involved 50 hours of printing, 500 lines of machine code and using 165 layers of natural material

The 16-sq-m (172-sq-ft) sculpture will measure 2.5 m (8.2 ft) high and is designed for two occupants to sleep overnight

The natural materials used to complete the structure include waste from the agro-food chain and raw earth

