8 Images
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_1.jpg
eVTOL aircraft like this five-seater from Joby Aviation will be vastly quieter and cheaper than helicopters – so we can expect to see them flood our skies in much greater numbers over the coming decades (Joby Aviation)
189593550_3028351874061175_4625318794997617172_n.jpeg
The Joby eVTOL aircraft during unmanned flight testing in California (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_3.jpg
Joby seems poised to dominate the early stages of the eVTOL market, with an excellent aircraft and strong positions in manufacturing, certification, customer service, finance and now ground-based infrastructure (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_2.jpg
eVTOLs can hover extremely quietly compared to helicopters, but it burns battery power like crazy (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_5.jpg
Test flights have been unmanned thus far (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_6.jpg
Joby has completed more than a thousand test flights around its idyllic location in the Santa Cruz hills (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_7.jpg
The Joby aircraft's six rotors all tilt forward in a vectored thrust configuration to achieve high-speed horizontal winged flight (Joby Aviation)
Joby Aviation_Aircraft_4.jpg
1/8