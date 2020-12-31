7 Images
Monterey 2021 Auction Preview: Car $4.99 to $1.0 million
1957_Maserati_200_SI_007.jpg
This 1957 Maserati 200 SI will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 46) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,000,000 - $4,500,000 (Josh Hway / Gooding & Co)
1929_Bugatti_Type_35B_Grand_Prix_0009.jpg
This 1929 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 133) on Sunday, 15 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,500,000 - $4,500,000 (Brian Henniker / Gooding & Co)
2016-Ferrari-F60-America-_0.jpg
This 2016 Ferrari F60 America will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 254) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,500,000 - $4,500,000 (Darin Schnabel ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's)
1935-Alfa-Romeo-Tipo-C-8C-35-_0.jpg
This 1935 Alfa Romeo Tipo C 8C 35 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 258) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,000,000 - $4,500,000 (Courtney Frisk ©2021 Courtesy of RM Auctions)
1963-Shelby-289-Cobra-Works-_0.jpg
This 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra Works will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 245) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,750,000 - $4,250,000 (William Walker ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's)
1955-Porsche-550-Spyder-_1.jpg
This 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 230) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,800,000 - $4,200,000 (Erik Fuller ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's)
1995-Ferrari-F50-_5.jpg
This 1995 Ferrari F50 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 243) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $3,600,000 - $4,000,000 (Andrew Link ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's)
