Monterey Car Week 2021 Auctions Preview: the $5 million plus cars
1930 Bucciali Tav 30 La Marie Torpédo Sport Type Cannes.png
This 1930 Bucciali Tav 30 La Marie Torpédo Sport Type Cannes will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Bonhams (Lot 73) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with no publicly available official estimate.
1953 Ferrari 166MM Vignale Spyder Series II | Photo: Theodore Pi
This 1953 Ferrari 166 MM Spider Series II will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 352) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,000,000 - $5,000,000
1959-Aston-Martin-DB4GT-Lightweight_3.jpg
This 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Lightweight will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 113) on Thursday, 12 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,000,000 - $5,000,000
1959-Aston-Martin-DB4GT-Lightweight-_2.jpg
This 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Lightweight will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 113) on Thursday, 12 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,000,000 - $5,000,000
1959-Aston-Martin-DB4GT-Lightweight_1.jpg
This 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Lightweight will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 113) on Thursday, 12 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,000,000 - $5,000,000
1952 Ferrari 340 America.png
This 1952 Ferrari 340 America will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum (Lot F74) on Friday, 13 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,800,000 - $5,300,000
1958_Ferrari_250_GT_Series_I_Cabriolet_0174_BH.jpg
This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 137) on Sunday, 15 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1958_Ferrari_250_GT_Series_I_Cabriolet_0179_BH.jpg
This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 137) on Sunday, 15 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1958_Ferrari_250_GT_Series_I_Front_3_4_BH.jpg
This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 137) on Sunday, 15 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1958_Ferrari_250_GT_SeriesI_Cabriolet_Rear_3_4_BH.jpg
This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Gooding & Co (Lot 137) on Sunday, 15 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1968-Porsche-911-R-_0.jpg
This 1968 Porsche 911 R will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 339) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1968-Porsche-911-R-_20.jpg
This 1968 Porsche 911 R will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 339) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1968-Porsche-911-R-_2.jpg
This 1968 Porsche 911 R will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 339) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $5,500,000
1983-Porsche-956-Group-C-_1.jpg
This 1983 Porsche 956 Group C will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 342) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $6,000,000
1983-Porsche-956-Group-C-_3 (1).jpg
This 1983 Porsche 956 Group C will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 342) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $6,000,000
1983-Porsche-956-Group-C-_4.jpg
This 1983 Porsche 956 Group C will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 342) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $6,000,000
1983-Porsche-956-Group-C-_6.jpg
This 1983 Porsche 956 Group C will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 342) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $6,000,000
Porsche 956 Le Mans poster copy.jpg
This 1983 Porsche 956 Group C will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 342) on Saturday, 14 August 2021 with an official estimate of $4,500,000 - $6,000,000
