Monterey 2021 Auction Preview: the top 13 motorcycles
1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin 1.png
This 1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F142) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $400,000 to $500,000 (Mecum)
1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin 5.png
1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin 4.png
1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin 3.png
1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin 2.png
Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 5.57.03 pm.png
This 1922 Brough Superior Mark 1 90 Bore will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F92) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $275,000 to $350,000 (Mecum)
1953 Vincent Black Shadow.png
This 1953 Vincent Black Shadow will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F14) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $150,000 to $175,000 (Mecum)
1917 Henderson 4-Cylinder Racer.png
This 1917 Henderson 4-Cylinder Racer will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F95) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $85,000 to $100,000 (Mecum)
1903 Mitchell.png
This 1903 Mitchell will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F98) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $75,000 to $100,000 (Mecum)
1915 Harley-Davidson Model F.png
This 1915 Harley-Davidson Model F will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F96) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $85,000 to $100,000 (Mecum)
1968-Husqvarna-Viking-360-_0.jpg
This 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 202) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $80,000 to $100,000 (RM-Sotheby's)
1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA:B.png
This 1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA/B will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F110) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $80,000 to $90,000 (Mecum)
1970-Triumph-Bonneville-TR120-_0.jpg
This 1970 Triumph Bonneville TR120 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 301) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $40,000 to $50,000 (RM-Sotheby's)
1970-Solex-3800-_0.jpg
This 1970 Solex 3800 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 329) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $40,000 to $50,000 (RM-Sotheby's)
1902 Norton.png
This 1902 Norton will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot T93) on 12-August-2021 with an official estimate of $75,000 to $100,000 (Mecum)
Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 6.03.09 pm.png
This 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot S115) on 14-August-2021 with no official estimate (charity auction) (Mecum)
