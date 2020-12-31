14 Images
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum measures 420,000 sq ft (roughly 40,000 sq m) (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum includes temporary and permanent exhibits (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's inverted dome offers visitors a view of the sky (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's Sphere contains a planetarium (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's Sphere is designed so that it has minimal structural supports and appears to float (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's Oculus functions like a sundial (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's overall form is defined by three large sections: The Oculus, the Sphere, and the Inverted Dome (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum's Oculus is located near its entrance (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum has been in the works since 2014 and opened to visitors on July 18 (Arch-Exist, courtesy of Ennead Architects)
