© 2021 New Atlas
Research engineer Alharbawi Naseer Tawfiq Alwan works with the prototype solar still
1 Images

solar-still-rotating-cylinder

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 10.16.04 AM.jpeg
Research engineer Alharbawi Naseer Tawfiq Alwan works with the prototype solar still (UrFU / Ilya Safarov

)
1/1