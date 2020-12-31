6 Images
Steve Jobs’ job application auction
Jobs-Job-app-1st-auction.png
The first time Steve Jobs' Job resume went to auction at Bonhams Auctions. (Bonhams)
Jobs-Job-app-2nd-auction.png
Four months after going to auction the first time, Jobs' resume jumped dramatically in value at an RR Auction (RR Auction)
Jobs-Job-app-3rd-auction.png
Jobs' Job application went to auction for a third time at Charterfields in London in March this year (2021), with the price rising still further to £162,000 ($221,762)
(Bidspotter)
SteveJobsApplication.com">Jobs-Job-app-4th-auction.png
The final verdict on the purpose-built site SteveJobsApplication.com site designed to optimise the result for the consortium that purchased the single A4 sheet for £162,000 ($221,762) (SteveJobsApplication.com)
SteveJobsApplication.com">main.png
Ticking all the boxes - the SteveJobsApplication.com site turned $221,762 into $370,460 in just four months (SteveJobsApplication.com)
the-original-Jobs-Job-app.png
