World's Most Valuable Guitars
Dave Gilmour's "Black Strat", a 1969/1983 Fender Stratocaster, became the most valuable guitar ever sold at auction (or anywhere else for that matter), when it fetched $3,975,000 at a Christie's auction in 2019 (Christie's)
This is the guitar John Lennon used in his initial songwriting collaborations with Paul McCartney, writing "She Loves You", "I Want to Hold Your Hand", "Please, Please, Me", "All My Loving", "From Me to You" and many more of The Beatles' early hits were recorded with it too. (Julien's)
This 2005 Fender Stratocaster was sold at an auction co-ordinated by Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, in Doha, Qatar on November 16, 2005, to raise funds for the tsunami charity, Reach out to Asia. The guitar fetched $2,700,000 to become the most expensive guitar ever sold at the time. (Reach out to Asia)
This blonde, maple-necked 1968 Fender Stratocaster guitar has been one of the most valuable guitars in the world for the last quarter century, primarily due to Jimi Hendrix' famous performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Woodstock Festival in August, 1969. ()
