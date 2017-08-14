The first Aston Martin AM37 yacht has been delivered to its lucky owner. With a shimmering blue exterior and extensively customized cabin, it's a brilliant example of what happens when one of the coolest brands in motoring decides to indulge its nautical bent.

Luxury watercraft like the AM37 are all about personalization, so it shouldn't be surprising to hear the owner of this particular example went all out making it their own. It has been specced to match their brand-new Vantage AMR road car, which means the cabinets are all trimmed in Charcoal Lacquer wood, while the headliner of the cabin is finished in gray suede. Neither of these materials is standard-issue on the boat.

The owner worked with Q by Aston Martin to hand-pick the colors and materials used, including the Mako Blue hull and blue/cream upholstery offset with chrome streaks. The engine bay has also been treated to some extra sound deadening, to make sure the boat doesn't violate the strict rules surrounding powerboats on Swiss lakes.

The cabin is outfitted with a convertible sofa, a Lacewood table and a unique champagne cooler finished in blue carbon fiber. It holds two bottles of bubbly, along with six flutes. What good powerboat trip would be complete without some champagne, after all?



There are two versions of the AM37 available. The first offers twin 370-hp (276-kW) diesel engines or two 430-hp (321-kW) gasoline engines, for a top speed of 45 knots (52 mph, 83 km/h). Those in need of more grunt can choose the AM37S, with twin 520-hp (388-kW) gasoline engines for a 50-knot (58-mph, 93-km/h) top speed. Developed in conjunction with Quintessence Yachts, the boat features a composite construction for light weight and smooth sailing in rough seas.

Regardless of trim or specification, all Aston Martin yachts have a clever sliding cover for the cockpit, and all the major controls are housed in the one 15-inch touchscreen. Forget banks of switches and dials, everything from the electric anchor to the retractable swim platform are dealt with via the vertical display.

Pricing for the AM37 starts at around £1,260,720 (US$1.64 million), but this heavily customized version likely cost much more.

