DJI has played a huge role in delivering drones to the mass market, but there was one noticeable hole in the range. With a sub-US$500 price and an amateur friendly feature set, the Spark is aimed directly at lightweight competitors from its rivals. How does it stack up compared to the Yuneec Breeze?

Weight

The DJI Spark is 85g (3 oz) lighter than the Breeze, but neither drone is particularly heavy.

Battery

Although it's slightly lighter than the Breeze, the Spark actually has 29 percent more battery capacity. As we'll soon see, that translates to a handy increase in flight time.

Flight time

The larger battery in the smallest DJI drone affords it 25 percent more flight time. It's worth bearing in mind, these figures will vary wildly depending on weather conditions – the wind tends to have a big impact on lighter drones, so don't go flying either of these quadcopters in a hurricane.

Range

Connected up to the (optional) DJI flight controller, the Spark transmits over 2km (1.2 mi). There's no proper controller for the Breeze, which instead connects directly to your smartphone for a pretty limited max range.

Max speed

Another comprehensive win for the Spark, which would blow the Breeze away in a drag race.

Camera

The Spark has a slightly lower maximum resolution on stills, and its sensor is smaller than the one in the Breeze.

Video resolution

Another mark to the Breeze, which can shoot 4K at 30 FPS. Although DJI does have drones capable of shooting at 4K, they're significantly more expensive (and larger) than the Spark and Breeze.

Image stabilization

Whereas the DJI has a two-way stabilized gimbal, Yuneec relies on software to stabilize its images. What's more, the Breeze can only stabilize footage shot at HD 1080p, meaning the smoothness of any 4K footage will be linked directly to your skill as a pilot.

GPS

Both drones have GPS as standard.

Follow me

Both drones come with follow-me capability, but the Spark also includes a function that allows pilots to manipulate it with one hand.

Return home

DJI and Yuneec have both included the ability to return home in their drones.

Obstacle avoidance

Nervous (or easily distracted) pilots will want the Spark, because the Breeze doesn't have obstacle avoidance.

Release date

The Spark launched in May this year. The Breeze hit the market in September 2016.

Price

Both drones start at US$499, although buying the Spark with a flight controller costs $699.

Verdict

Although the Yuneec Breeze has 4K video capability, the Spark has it covered in essentially every other category. Not only does the little DJI drone fly further and faster, it will return smoother footage courtesy of proper, mechanical image stabilization. Add the fact you can get a dedicated controller with the Spark, and the result is clear.