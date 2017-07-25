Lockheed Martin says that the three variants of the F-35 Lightning II have completed over 100,000 flight hours and the next-generation fighter aircraft is on its way to completing its final System Development and Demonstration (SDD) phase. The F-35 Integrated Test Force teams are currently working on the final release of 3F software, F-35B ski jump testing, F-35B austere site operations, high-Mach Loads testing for the F-35B and F-35C, and weapon accuracy tests.

The F-35 is a multi-role aircraft intended to replace a wide variety of warplanes for the US Air Force, US Navy, US Marines, the Royal Navy, and other customers. With F-35A standard, F35C strike carrier, and the F-35B VSTOL variants, it's designed for both air superiority and for air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities to suppress enemy air defenses. In addition, it uses intelligent combat systems to provide networking and Command/Control capability as well as unprecedented situational awareness of the battle space.

Today's announcement comes in the wake of a series of SDD milestones. According to Lockheed, the F-35A has completed its final envelope tests designed to push the airframe to the limits of its structural strength, vehicle systems performance, and aerodynamics. It's also completed the UK Weapon Delivery Accuracy tests for the AIM-132 ASRAAM and Paveway IV weapons, 45 of 50 SDD Weapon Delivery Accuracy tests, internal gun and centerline external pod 25mm gun accuracy tests, and multi-ship mission effectiveness tests.

The US Marine Corps cleared the F-35 for operations in July 2015, the US Air Force did so in August 2016, and it's expected to be cleared by the US Navy in 2019.

"This 100K milestone marks a significant level of maturity for the program and the F-35 weapons system," says Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President and F-35 Program General Manager Jeff Babione. "We are well positioned to complete air vehicle full 3F and mission systems software development by the end of 2017."