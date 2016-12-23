With a Pod in your bedroom, you may never want to get up again

Work, rest and play without getting out of bed, thanks to the Pod from Furlenco (Credit: Furlenco )

As many parents will know, getting a teenager out of bed can be an impossible task. Thanks to Bangalore-based furniture rental firm Furlenco, such trials may be about to get much, much harder. The company has just added the Pod to its catalog, which merges a bed, lamp, flat screen TV and speaker system into one piece of funky millennial furniture.

The Furlenco the all-in-one sleep and entertainment center includes a single bed and mattress, padded headboard and side table corner unit with built-in lamp and gadget charging sockets, a Panasonic 32-inch flat screen LED TV and a bookshelf unit that boasts an integrated 2.1 speaker system at the foot of the bed. Bluetooth connectivity is also on offer, and a "within arm's reach" system control setup.

Unfortunately for the vast majority of us, the Pod has rather limited availability. Only residents of Bangalore, Mumbai or Pune in India will be able to install this in a youngster's bedroom, and even then it's only up for rent not outright purchase – which could mean that the delivered unit may well have played host to previous occupants.

Furlenco does stress, however, that all its rentals "are restored to their original condition and subjected to rigorous quality tests before shipment" and that all of the soft furnishings will be brand new. The company even includes one free cleaning token for subscribers.

Furlenco is charging INR2,999 (about US$44) per month for a full tilt entertainment Pod, and INR2,499 for a version without the Panasonic TV.